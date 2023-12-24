 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Christmas, Forspoken deserves a bit of your holiday good will

Tomas Franzese
By

Each year, the holidays are a time for reflection. I’ve been looking back at all of the articles I’ve written and the games I played the most as a result. When looking at my PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 results, I was surprised that Luminous Productions and Square Enix’s controversial magic RPG Forspoken was among my most played PS5 games. Fittingly enough, Forspoken takes place during Christmastime, as that’s when Ella Balinska’s Frey is whisked away to the world of Athia in an Alice in Wonderland-like manner.

The revelation has me reflecting on my time spent playing Forspoken and the frustrating discourse surrounding its release earlier this year. It was initially derided and heralded as one of the year’s worst games by many Scrooges, an opinion I never fully agreed with.

Recommended Videos

Now that we’re at a time of year more fitting for experience Forspoken, it’s time for all of us to embrace the magic of Christmas and show some goodwill toward a game that didn’t deserve the humbug it received.

Related

Forspoken is good, actually

Christmas-themed video games are a surprising rarity, and admittedly, much of Forspoken doesn’t call back to the holiday much after its real-world intro. Setting the game at a time of year that emphasizes family plays into Frey’s insecurities about not knowing her parents and not feeling like she belongs or deserves to be loved and appreciated. Coming around on that is a core part of Frey’s journey through Forspoken, and at times, the character drama can be surprisingly compelling.

Frey in Square Enix's Forspoken.
Square Enix.

Unfortunately, only a few initial reviews highlighted those aspects at release. Instead, emphasis was put on its corny, quippy dialogue and pacing problems. Those are issues that I called out in my review, but I believe the critiques are a bit overblown. Players can turn the banter frequency down in the Settings menu, and Forspoken‘s humor isn’t all that different than what we see in popular games like God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Unfortunately, Forspoken‘s characters, narrative, and writing were put under much greater scrutiny than other titles with similar weak points. A common theory posits that the adventure gained an extra harsh backlash from a certain strain of gamers due to it having a Black female lead. Regardless of why it became a laughing stock, the shortcomings dominated the discourse surrounding the game. Now that we’re 11 months removed from launch and in a much nicer, more reflective time of year, Forspoken deserves a reassessment, especially by those who didn’t engage with the game outside of poking fun at some out of context clips on social media.

Even with my qualms against the game, there’s a lot I can look back on and see that the game does well. Moving around Forspoken’s world is a joy once every elemental power and traversal ability is unlocked. While the UI is messy, combat is flashy and intense, making Forspoken one of the best-looking games on the PS5. It’s the game that most closely resembles an Avatar: The Last Airbender game.

Frey uses fire magic in Forspoken.
Square Enix

In many ways, Forspoken has been treated like The Grinch this year, being outcast and ignored by gamers. It has underperformed sales-wise, and developer Luminous Productions was even folded back into Square Enix following its release. Even if it’s far from perfect, Forspoken isn’t bad enough to earn the legacy it’s marching toward. It always saddens me to see new, creative IPs like Forspoken, Immortals of Aveum, and even films like The Creator underperform while safer franchise sequels are celebrated.

Forspoken may appear on some Worst Games of 2023 lists, but it doesn’t deserve that dishonor. This year showed us what truly terrible games can look like, from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to Skull Island: Rise of Kong. But there’s something to be learned from those experiences, too. For the maligned Skull Island, it’s the fact the developers of these games deserve better working conditions. Get past Forspoken‘s flaws, and you’ll find some best-in-class traversal and open-world design packed into a secret Christmas game. That accomplishment deserves a little holiday cheer.

Forspoken is available now for PC and PS5.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Final Fantasy XVI cracks the action-RPG formula with spectacular combat
Ifrit roaring in Final Fantasy 16 surrounded by fire.

Disclaimer per Square Enix regarding the demo build previewed below: "This is a special version made for media to experience, and contents may differ from the final version ... FINAL FANTASY XVI © 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved."

In case Square Enix hasn’t made it clear enough over the last few years: Final Fantasy is changing. While the legendary RPG series had long been synonymous with traditional, turn-based combat and whimsical creatures, recent entries have signaled a slow-moving sea change aimed at transforming the franchise eventually. Games like Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake have teased a new direction for the series, but Final Fantasy XVI fully rips the Band-Aid off.

Read more
Final Fantasy XVI turns accessibility options into equippable gear
Clive evades an enemy attack in Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy XVI will have a suite of accessibility options when it launches on June 22. However, it’s taking an untraditional approach to the idea by turning various settings into items that can be equipped.

Digital Trends recently went hands-on with a 90-minute demo of Final Fantasy XVI. During the press event, the development team put a major emphasis on accessibility, introducing the action-RPG’s unique implementation. Rather than giving players a settings menu full of options to toggle on and off, players equip different helper tools in their accessory slots.

Read more
I can’t believe I’m recommending Forspoken on PS5 over PC
Frey using magic in Forspoken.

I'll almost always recommend a PC release over a console release. You have access to more graphics options, more opportunities to optimize your performance, and a community-driven support system for modifying or repairing your games. That's especially true as the current generation of consoles begin to show their age.

But there is still an unsung advantage of playing games on console over a PC, and Square Enix's Forspoken brings that advantage the PS5 has over PC into the spotlight.
Forspoken on PS5
Forspoken PS5 Quality vs. Performance vs. Ray Tracing

Read more