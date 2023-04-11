 Skip to main content
Final Fantasy XVI State of Play: How to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By

The next State of Play showcase will be entirely focused on one of the year’s biggest games: Final Fantasy XVI. Just over two months ahead of its June 22 release, Square Enix will reveal even more about the PlayStation 5-exclusive RPG in this Sony-backed showcase. If you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy series, this is a live stream that you’ll really want to tune into. If you’re wondering when and where you can do that, we’ve rounded up all of that helpful information for you.

When is the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play?

This Final Fantasy XVI-focused State of Play presentation will begin at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 13. A tweet about the event from PlayStation says this State of Play will be “more than 20 minutes” long. 

Clive pets the dog in Final Fantasy XVI Final Fantasy 16

How to watch

The Final Fantasy XVI State of Play will be officially live-streamed by Sony on its PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. Of course, you can expect sites like IGN and GameSpot, as well as Final Fantasy-focused influencers, to co-stream the event as well. We will embed the livestream below as soon as it’s available so you can watch it from this article.

What to expect

Unlike 2023’s previous State of Play, this April 13 showcase is focused on just one game: Final Fantasy XVI. Developed and published by Square Enix, this title has gotten a lot of attention from press previews and a PAX East panel over the past couple of months, and this live stream will likely only expand on the information about the game that we’ve gotten from those. 

Specifically, the PlayStation Blog post about this Final Fantasy XVI presentation says that it’ll specifically dive deeper into the “dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system.” After this State of Play, it seems like everyone should have a very clear idea of what to expect from Final Fantasy XVI if they didn’t already.

