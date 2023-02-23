Everything announced at Sony’s February 2023 State of Play

Following shows from Nintendo and Microsoft, it’s now Sony’s turn to hold its first major showcase of the year. And it’s coming at the exact right moment, too. PlayStation has had a busy 2023 so far with Forspoken’s release in January and the February 22 launch of the PlayStation VR2. Now, the February 23 State of Play is its chance to highlight the most notable games coming to PS5 and PSVR2 throughout the rest of 2023. Sony has already confirmed that the presentation will feature Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, various other third-party PS5 games, and five new PSVR2 game announcements.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty packed show, albeit one that is not as focused on first-party titles as Nintendo and Microsoft’s early 2023 game showcases. Regardless, there will still be plenty of announcements and trailers here that PlayStation fans will want to pay attention to. For those that can’t or don’t want to watch the February 2023 State of Play live, we’re rounding up everything announced during the event right here.

5 games announced for PlayStation VR

The February 2023 State of Play started with a look at five upcoming PlayStation VR2 games. The first was a supernatural shooter called The Foglands. After that, we got a look at the PSVR2 port of Green Hell VR. Then, nDreams announced an FPS where players can manipulate gravity called Synapse. That was followed up by a trailer for the sci-fi shooter Journey to Foundation, based on Issac Asimov’s creation. Finally, we saw Before Your Eyes in VR. All of these games launch throughout 2023.

March’s PlayStation Plus games are revealed

During the presentation, Sony revealed the three games that will be free with the basic version of PlayStation Plus. They are Battlefield 2042 from EA and Dice, Minecraft Dungeons from Mojang and Xbox Game Studios, and Code Vein from Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Baldur’s Gate III is coming to PS5

Originally a Stadia and PC exclusive, Larian Studios announced that Baldur’s Gate III would come to PS5. We got a new trailer that showed a mix of cinematics and cRPG gameplay. For those looking for a classic-feeling RPG experience to sink their teeth into, this definitely looks like it’ll scratch that itch. Baldur’s Gate III will release for PS5 on August 31.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice gets an extended gameplay showcase

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Official Co-Op Gameplay | PS5 Games

To conclude this State of Play, we got our best look at Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League yet. Its showcase segment begins with a confrontation with The Flash, who knows where the Squad’s target Lex Luthor is. We then see Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark jumping across Metropolis’ rooftops, fighting lots of enemies along the way. Overall, it looks like a third-person shooter with large fighting arenas and fast-paced movement. They find Luthor, but The Flash intervenes, before he can do anything though, a non-corrupted Wonder Woman intervenes. After that gameplay segment, several game developers spoke about the game, providing more context for the title’s premise and gameplay. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 26, 2023.

Everything else

The showcase started with a sizzle reel of announced and upcoming PSVR2 games.

Destiny 2: Lightfall got a cinematic trailer.

Tchia got a March 21 release date. It will be on PlayStation Plus Extra on day one.

Humanity for PS5 and PSVR2 gets a demo today. It will be released in May 2023.

Goodbye Volcano High got a new trailer and June 15 release date.

Naruto X Baruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections was announced. It releases on PS4 and PS5 later this year.

Wayfinder got a gameplay trailer ahead of a February 28 beta.

Zangief, Lily, and Cammy were revealed for Street Fighter 6.

Resident Evil 4‘s remake got a new trailer ahead of its release next month and confirmation that a demo was coming soon.

