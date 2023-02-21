The snow is slowly melting, spring is fast approaching, and PlayStation has announced its first State of Play of 2023, slated to air this week. Since the last State of Play live stream aired in September 2022, God of War Ragnarok released to critical acclaim and swept The Game Awards with six trophies (including Innovation in Accessibility and Best Performance). The PlayStation VR2 also just dropped with Horizon Call of Mountain to hold VR fans over until other games come out — some of which will be announced during the show.

As such, there’s a lot riding on the show. Sony’s 2023 plans are a little cloudy at present as its not currently clear what’s coming beyond . While we may not get a blockbuster announcement of that scale here, we should get a better idea of what’s coming from third-party and indie devs, as well as what’s in store for PSVR2 post-launch. Here’s how you can watch this month’s State of Play stream and what to expect from it.

When is the February State of Play

The February State of Play is scheduled to air at 1 p.m. PT on February 23. While it’s not clear how long the stream will run, the PlayStation Blog confirmed that it will include more than 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League footage, so expect it to last upwards of 20 minutes.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguehttps://t.co/kMPyPpMhSk pic.twitter.com/mu8RX0ZJFk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 21, 2023

How to watch the February State of Play

You can watch the February State of Play on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. There’s currently no information on other platforms the live stream can be viewed on.

What to expect from the February State of Play

PlayStation says that it will give us a first look at five PSVR2 games set to release this year. The company also just announced 10 new games have been added to the launch window lineup, expanding it to over 40 games. Presumably, the stream will feature five new titles rather than highlighting launch titles. We’ll hopefully find out what the platform’s next tentpole release is at the show, as Sony currently doesn’t have a flagship first-party exclusive slated for it.

We’ll also be seeing reveals of new indie and third-party titles, though Sony hasn’t said which developers will be present. Previous showcases have gone heavy on studios like Capcom and Square Enix, so it’s possible we get a heavy hitter or two in the bunch.

Lastly, we’ll be getting an extended sneak preview of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. That will be the main focus of the show, taking up over 15 minutes of runtime. As such, don’t expect anything to steal its spotlight. This is very much setup as a showcase for that title, which is a structure Sony has used in previous events.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations