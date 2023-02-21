 Skip to main content
State of Play February 2023: how to watch, what to expect

Cristina Alexander
By

The snow is slowly melting, spring is fast approaching, and PlayStation has announced its first State of Play of 2023, slated to air this week. Since the last State of Play live stream aired in September 2022, God of War Ragnarok released to critical acclaim and swept The Game Awards with six trophies (including Innovation in Accessibility and Best Performance). The PlayStation VR2 also just dropped with Horizon Call of Mountain to hold VR fans over until other games come out — some of which will be announced during the show.

As such, there’s a lot riding on the show. Sony’s 2023 plans are a little cloudy at present as its not currently clear what’s coming beyond . While we may not get a blockbuster announcement of that scale here, we should get a better idea of what’s coming from third-party and indie devs, as well as what’s in store for PSVR2 post-launch. Here’s how you can watch this month’s State of Play stream and what to expect from it.

When is the February State of Play

The February State of Play is scheduled to air at 1 p.m. PT on February 23. While it’s not clear how long the stream will run, the PlayStation Blog confirmed that it will include more than 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League footage, so expect it to last upwards of 20 minutes.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:
☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners
☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals
☑️ An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguehttps://t.co/kMPyPpMhSk pic.twitter.com/mu8RX0ZJFk

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 21, 2023

How to watch the February State of Play

You can watch the February State of Play on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. There’s currently no information on other platforms the live stream can be viewed on.

What to expect from the February State of Play

PlayStation says that it will give us a first look at five PSVR2 games set to release this year. The company also just announced 10 new games have been added to the launch window lineup, expanding it to over 40 games. Presumably, the stream will feature five new titles rather than highlighting launch titles. We’ll hopefully find out what the platform’s next tentpole release is at the show, as Sony currently doesn’t have a flagship first-party exclusive slated for it.

We’ll also be seeing reveals of new indie and third-party titles, though Sony hasn’t said which developers will be present. Previous showcases have gone heavy on studios like Capcom and Square Enix, so it’s possible we get a heavy hitter or two in the bunch.

Lastly, we’ll be getting an extended sneak preview of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. That will be the main focus of the show, taking up over 15 minutes of runtime. As such, don’t expect anything to steal its spotlight. This is very much setup as a showcase for that title, which is a structure Sony has used in previous events.

Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct: how to watch and what to expect
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
January 25, 2023
Redfall Cover

Microsoft has confirmed rumors that it will be holding a game showcase later this month. Called a Developer_Direct, this livestream will take place later today and feature updates on Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda games launching over the next few months, like Redfall.  Xbox doesn't typically do that many games showcases outside of events like E3, so this Developer_Direct seems like Microsoft's own take on the Nintendo Direct or State of Play formula.
That said, it's being a bit more transparent that it will be a bit slower-paced than Nintendo or PlayStation's shows typically are. For those planning to watch the show live today, this is how to watch Xbox's Developer_Direct Showcase as well as what you can expect from games like Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online at the event. 
When is Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct? 
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda's first-ever Developer_Direct will air live and for free later today, January 25, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. 

How to watch Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct
The Developer_Direct showcase will be officially livestreamed by Bethesda and Microsoft in the following four places: 

Read more
PS VR2 games: launch games and what’s coming later
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
January 20, 2023
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

The Playstation VR2 stands alone as the only VR unit specifically designed to work with any of the major gaming consoles. It is packed full of top-of-the-line tech to make your gaming experience as immersive and comfortable as possible. However, no matter how good the specs are, it is the games that really matter.

Now that VR has been widely available for a while, PSVR2 can take advantage of launching in February 2023 with not only brand-new exclusive experiences, but also some of the best games from other headsets.

Read more
CES 2023: Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS VR2 as a launch game
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
January 4, 2023
A driver holds a wheel in a car in Gran Turismo 7 VR.

Gran Turismo was the most dominant PlayStation franchise at CES 2023, appearing twice during Sony's January 4 press conference. We not only got a first look at the upcoming Gran Turismo movie, but learned that Gran Turismo 7 will get PlayStation VR2 support as well. 
During the press conference, Sony confirmed that more than 30 games will be available for PlayStation VR2 at launch, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man's Sky, and Resident Evil Village. In addition to a Beat Saber port, Sony also announced that Gran Turismo 7 will get a free update to add PlayStation VR2 support when the headset launches on February 22. We also saw some gameplay footage of Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation VR2, which showed an impressive amount of detail as a player drove from a first-person perspective.
CES® 2023 Press Conference｜Sony Official
While video game and VR fans will love that announcement, that wasn't even the series' first appearance at the show. Series creator and producer Kazunori Yamauchi appeared earlier to introduce the series, highlight the GT Sophy racing AI, and tease the Gran Turismo movie. We then learned more about the film as Sony Picture's Sanford Panitch, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash, and movie Director Neill Blomkamp took the stage. 
They discussed PlayStation's growing efforts in the entertainment industry and how the Gran Turismo movie will follow the story of a gamer who goes from playing Gran Turismo in his parent's basement to a professional racer. The film just finished shooting, and Blomkamp took time to explain how the Sony Venice 2 camera's detachable sensor allowed them to get unusual Imax resolution shots. We then got a first look at the film in a sneak peek video:
GRAN TURISMO – Exclusive Sneak Peek
While the movie's appearance alone would have been a strong showing for this franchise, Gran Turismo reemerged during the PlayStation VR2 segment of the press conference. If you're a Gran Turismo fan, CES 2023 was certainly a treat for you! Gran Turismo 7 gets PlayStation VR2 support on February 22, while the Gran Turismo movie will hit movie theaters this August. 

Read more