Rocksteady confirms Suicide Squad game delay to spring 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Rocksteady Studios co-founder and creative director Sefton Hill confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now launching in spring 2023.

Previously, WB Games stated that the Batman: Arkham developer’s next title would release sometime in 2022. But Bloomberg reported in February that Warner Bros. and Rocksteady had decided to push Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to 2023. Although fans widely acknowledged that delay report, WB Games and Rocksteady had not officially commented on the delay until March 23, when Hill tweeted about it.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023,” Hill said in a tweet that featured a video of the game’s characters being annoyed. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

Rocksteady has not released a game since Batman: Arkham VR in 2016 and has not released a full-fledged AAA console experience since Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t coming out this year, WB Games is still releasing many games this year. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on April 5 and is shaping up well. Gotham Knights, another DC video game, will launch on October 25. Finally, the controversial new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy currently has a holiday 2022 release window.

When Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does release in spring 2023, it will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Editors' Recommendations