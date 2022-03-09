  1. Gaming

Gotham Knights fight the Court of Owls this October

Fans of DC comics and superheroes will have at least one game they can look forward to this year. Gotham Knights, a co-op-focused game that leaves out Batman himself, finally has an October 25 release date.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8

&mdash; Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

Gotham Knights‘ release date was announced somewhat unceremoniously via a post on the game’s Twitter account. The post simply reads: “Gotham will always need its heroes,” before revealing Gotham Knights‘ long-awaited launch date.

Gotham Knights takes place in a world where the Bat has (supposedly) died, leaving his stalwart sidekicks — Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood — to take on one of the franchise’s most threatening criminal organizations, the mysterious Court of Owls. Gotham Knights will also differ largely from previous Batman games in ways other than leaving the Bat out of the picture. The game takes an RPG approach to the franchise, giving players and enemies different levels. Leveled gear will likely also be part of the game, giving players a reason to beat bosses multiple times.

In terms of DC games, Gotham Knights is likely all fans will be getting this year. Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad, the only other DC game we know of, was recently delayed to 2023. However, Gotham Knights’ October release date was written on the wall. In a post on Twitter this past January, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said that the game, along with Hogwarts Legacy, were both going to release this year. Hogwarts Legacy‘s release date has not been announced.

If fans of Batman are craving some new Bat media before October, they’ll have to go watch the new movie The Batman.

