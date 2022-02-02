Suicide Squad game reportedly delayed to 2023

Rocksteady’s upcoming DC supervillains title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has reportedly been delayed all the way to 2023.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the game’s initial release window of 2022 is going to be missed. It’s not clear why the game is being delayed, though Bloomberg’s report cites people familiar with the game’s development. The decision to delay the game seems to have been made by its publisher, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and not its developer, Rocksteady. The publisher currently has other games slated to release this year, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Hogwarts Legacy.

Another DC game is still set to be published by Warner Bros. this year. The co-op-focused Batman spinoff Gotham Knights, which puts players in the shoes of the Dark Knight’s various sidekicks, is slated to release in 2022. On Twitter, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar recently emphasized that both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy are going to release in 2022.

Suicide Squad will take a similar gameplay approach to Gotham Knights, focusing on co-op action instead of single-player. A group of up to three friends will be able to go on missions as any of members of the ragtag team, including King Shark, Harley Quinn, and Deadshot, and explore an open-world version of Metropolis. From there, players will decide which member of the Justice League, all of whom are under Brainiac’s control, they want to hunt down. Players will also be able to liberate sections of the city from Brainiac’s control and take part in other activities, though they haven’t been detailed yet.

