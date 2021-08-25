After mysteriously disappearing for a full year, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga made a splash during this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show with news of a new trailer and a release window. The game, which will let players explore the entire Star Wars franchise through Lego, will launch in spring 2022.

The trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also quickly set it apart from other Lego Star Wars games. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will instead go for a much more realistic and cinematic approach, while naturally keeping some of the franchise’s innate qualities, like its silly sense of humor.

Players will fill the roles of main, and at some points custom, characters throughout the game. Unlike previous entries, characters will also be voiced, so the game’s story will actually be told rather than simply shown. Combat in the game has also seemingly been revamped, with players now able to properly aim and take cover when using laser weapons. Lightsaber combat will also have a bit more depth.

However, the biggest change shown during the trailer was the addition of a galaxy map. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will apparently be open-world to some extent. The menu shown during the trailer includes various planets from the Star Wars universe like Geonosis, Tatooine, and Kamino, all of which the player can travel to at will. Once on a planet, players will seemingly be able to explore photorealistic environments, all as Lego versions of the franchise’s iconic characters.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently set to launch this upcoming Spring for PlayStation 4 and5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations