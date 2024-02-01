There’s no guarantee anymore that even a game that lets you play by yourself, like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, won’t still require you to be connected to the internet. This title, in particular, has been rather confusing in this regard thanks to a heavy push on live service elements and being such a co-op-focused game. However, you are at least free to play alone with bots if you don’t want to team up with other people, but can you do so without being online? Here’s the breakdown.

Can you play Suicide Squad offline?

The answer is a little complicated, but it is a clear no for right now. At launch, you cannot play Suicide Squad without having a connection to the internet, regardless of whether or not you’re playing solo. If you lose internet connection while playing, you will be given an error message and booted out of the game.

The reason the answer is somewhat complex is that Suicide Squad is set to get an offline mode. In the game’s official FAQ, the answer to whether an online connection is required reads: “An internet connection will be required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or via online co-op at launch. However, an offline story mode will be added post-launch in 2024 giving players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection. More details will be provided at a later date.”

While this later date is still unknown, this feature is at least planned to come before the end of the year. For now, only buy the game if you know you can maintain a reliable connection while playing.

