Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s second season was delayed just two days before launch, but now it’s on its way. Developer Rocksteady announced many of the details for the big additions in a blog post on Wednesday, including how its new character, Mrs. Freeze, will work in-game when Season 2 arrives July 25.

Season 2 centers around Mrs. Freeze — aka Victoria Fries. She’s the daughter of the original Mr. Freeze, although this is an Elseworld variant like the Joker in Season 1. In the post, Rocksteady describes her as somebody stranded on a dying world,” unwilling to leave her cryogenically frozen wife behind. But after being recruited by the Squad, she may have the chance to save her — and unleash icy hell.”

She has many of the same ice powers as her father, and they’re used to great effect in her gameplay style. For example, she uses an ability called Ice Path to move around each area, zipping through the air on ice and snow. This allows her a large freedom of movement, and can be used in combat, letting her drop down onto enemies or reposition easily. The developers call her a “tank” that specializes in crowd control.

Also added in Season 2 is a new Frozen Elseworld area, which has been frozen over by a Mrs. Freeze out for revenge against Brainiac.

To recruit Mrs. Freeze, all you have to do is unlock Incursions to locate her and complete specific Elseworld missions.

Rocksteady previously announced the Season 2 delay on X (formerly Twitter) on July 9, although it didn’t give any reasons for the push. “Thank you for your patience,” the brief post read.

This isn’t anything new for Kill the Justice League, which received a number of delays ahead of launch: once in 2022 to 2023, and another that pushed it from 2023 into 2024. The developers didn’t comment much on the delays, just saying that they needed to work more on the game to get “the best quality experience for players,” for example. According to a Bloomberg report, though, it ran into a number of problems, from a constantly changing vision for the game to Rocksteady being unequipped to develop a live-service game after spending years making single-player adventures.