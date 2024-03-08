 Skip to main content
Can you fix the Fortnite servers not responding error?

Jesse Lennox
By

The last thing you want to see when loading up Fortnite for a match with your friends, especially when a big new update is dropping, is to be hit with an error. The worst of which might be the “Fortnite servers not responding” error due to how vague it is. Most people don’t know what servers are, let alone what it means when they aren’t responding, except that you can’t play your game. The question then becomes if you have any power to solve this issue yourself or if you’re forced to wait until Epic Games addresses it on its end.

Can you fix the servers not responding error in Fortnite?

Fortnite queue screen during a server outage.
Epic Games

The first thing to do when encountering this error in Fortnite is to go straight to the Epic Games Help website or X account (formerly Twitter). This will let you know if it is something on Epic Games’ end that is the issue and also keep you updated on the status of when the servers are expected to be fixed. Servers can also be taken down for maintenance or in preparation for major updates, which will also be accounted for here. If this is the case, there’s nothing to do but wait until they announce the servers are back up and running.

If everything appears to be in working order, you can try a few things to fix the problem yourself. The first step should be to do the tried-and-true tech support tactic of turning your PC or console off and on again. A fresh reboot may smooth out the issue. You would probably know this already, but make sure your internet connection is still up and running. If so, you may want to try rebooting your modem or router.

If all the above options fail, your last hope is to contact Epic Games support and see if it can find a solution for you.

How to get Obsidian in Lego Fortnite
Lego characters mining a boulder.

Obsidian is almost as rare a resource in Lego Fortnite as it is in real life. This black, razor-sharp material can only be found in the most dangerous environments. That means knowing where to find it is only part of the trouble. The real test will be in preparing yourself to survive the trip. You'll also need the tools necessary to collect it. If you're ready to face the heat, here's how to get Obsidian in Lego Fortnite.
Where to find Obsidian

Obsidian is an ore, so if your first instinct was to look for Obsidian inside of caves, then you're on the right track. Unlike something like Marble, however, Obsidian isn't as common or in as easy to reach places. Obsidian will be found deep into caves near lava, but only caves found in a desert biome will have lava inside.

How to get the free Jackie skin in Fortnite: Rocket Racing
The character select screen in Fortnite: Rocket Racing.

Alongside Lego Fortnite, the other new game within a game that was recently launched in Fortnite proper is the thrilling Rocket Racing. While matches are much shorter than in either of its sister games, that hasn't stopped Epic from giving you plenty of quests to complete to spice up your races. The Try Rocket Racing! quests are comprised of three parts, and finishing them all will unlock the stylish Jackie skin for free. Aside from being a great-looking skin worthy of nabbing, these quests will help get you comfortable behind the wheel in Fortnite: Rocket Racing.
How to complete the Try Rocket Racing! quest

The three requirements to finish the Try Rocket Racing! quest are to play your first race, then complete 10 races, and finally, to reach the Gold rank.

Where to find the secret cave in Fortnite
A player drives a motorcycle through Reckless Railways in Fortnite.

Every time Fortnite changes up the map, it becomes a whole new experience when checking out the new points of interest (POIs) and best places to land. With chapter 5 bringing some of the most dramatic changes in the map's history, a ton of secrets are out there on the island waiting to be discovered, such as a very lucrative cave. Those who have managed to wander into this hidden alcove have been rewarded with a huge stash of loot, making it a well-guarded secret among those in the know. We can't guarantee you'll survive long enough to grab all the valuables inside, but knowing where the secret cave is will at least give you and your squad a fighting chance.
Secret cave location

The secret cave is tucked along the eastern coast of the map to the northeast of Hazeyhills and southeast of Grand Glacier as seen on the map above.

