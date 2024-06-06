 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can now play this underrated Marvel RPG for free thanks to Epic Games Store

By
Magik after opening a portal for the first time in Marvel's Midnight Suns.
2K

If you missed out on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the 2022 turn-based RPG from XCOM developer Firaxis Games — and based on the poor sales numbers, a lot of you did — you can now play it for free thanks to the Epic Games Store.

The storefront has a new free game for users to claim every week, and this time it’s Marvel’s Midnight SunsHowever, you only have until June 13 to claim the game for free. The deal only applies to the base game, although the two editions with extras are also on sale. The digital+ version comes with 11 premium skins and is on sale for $20 (down from the $80 full price). If you want access to all the post-launch characters — Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm — along with those premium skins, you can purchase the legendary edition for $25 (down from $100).

Recommended Videos

Marvel’s Midnight Suns came out at the tail end of 2022 and, unlike other Marvel games, featured an original character and a new adventure not adapted from any previous story (although it featured many references and grabbed ideas from the larger comics universe). Players took on the role of the Hunter, a customizable hero who has to team up with heroes from across the Marvelverse, like Magik, Blade, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man. It features turn-based combat during missions, with the units players control being superheroes.

Related

Two things set it apart from other turn-based RPGs. The first was its card-based combat system, where players would choose from a deck of moves to make their way through levels. The second was its writing, which was filled with excellent humor and gave its characters a ton of humanity to connect with. Players could also dress up these sometimes-serious characters in ridiculous but very on-brand outfits.

While it got good reviews from critics, it wasn’t a hit with players. Many were put off by the art style, which didn’t look up to the standards of other modern releases at the time, and the card system. Former Firaxis creative director Jake Solomon told Digital Trends that the card system and stigma of it being “Marvel XCOM” were to blame for its poor sales.

“The truth is, Midnight Suns is a really interesting game, and I’m very proud of it from a critical standpoint,” Solomon said. “It was very personal for me, but it was one of those things where if I were to look and ask why it underperformed, I would simply say cards. I think cards were a big part of it. We designed a card system, and it was awesome, worked really well, and was super fun. But I don’t think I fully appreciated the way that looks. There was a sizable portion of players who were like, ‘I’m not playing cards’ or ‘I’m not doing that.’”

Editors' Recommendations

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
You need to play this underrated zombie shooter before it leaves Xbox Game Pass
A massive Ridden in Back 4 Blood.

All of us have gaming opinions that go against the grain or zeitgeist around certain titles. Oftentimes, it’s because your personal opinion on a title is negative -- I was like that with Sonic Frontiers -- but it can go in a more positive direction. For me, a game I’m a very positive outlier on is Back 4 Blood, a Left 4 Dead successor developed by Turtle Rock Studios and published by WB Games.

Although Back 4 Blood got decent reviews from critics, the public's general response toward the title is more mixed on platforms like Steam. Fewer people are playing it than Left 4 Dead 2 on PC at this point. I've always loved this game, as I enjoy the variance and replay value it introduces, as also think the different playable characters and level design make this one of the most enjoyable co-op shooters of the past several years.

Read more
Don’t miss this great sci-fi RPG while it’s free on the Epic Games Store
Parvati fights in The Outer Worlds.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition will be one of the next free games offered on the Epic Games Store, and that's a can't-miss freebie for fans of RPGs or sci-fi.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is the complete version of a 2019 RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. Although it was much smaller in scale than some AAA RPGs like Starfield, that more limited scope allows The Outer Worlds to emphasize player choice in gameplay and narrative. This is one of those RPGs where you can kill pretty much any NPC walking around, even ones important to the ongoing story, and see how the results play out. The Outer Worlds has tons of replay value for that reason alone.

Read more
You can only play one of 2024’s best games on a tiny, 1-bit screen
An alien comes up to the door's window in Mars After Midnight.

It's only March and 2024 is already full of bold, big-budget games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Dragon's Dogma 2. But one of my favorite games of 2024 isn't available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or even Nintendo Switch. It's Mars After Midnight, a game from Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn developer Lucas Pope. The only place you can play it? On the Playdate, Panic's quirky little 1-bit handheld with a crank.

Mars After Midnight is a more lighthearted game than Pope's previous work. It follows an alien who dreams of coming to Earth and works to achieve that goal with his robot companion by moderating and serving as the bouncer for community events each night on Mars. Using the Playdate's limited buttons and a crank, players must vet every alien creature that comes up to the door before deciding whether or not to let them in while also cleaning up after the aliens who eat the offered refreshments.

Read more