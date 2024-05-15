If you somehow haven’t played the 2018 open-world classic Red Dead Redemption 2 yet and you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, we have good news. PlayStation announced in a blog post Wednesday that the game will be available for free for the Plus program’s Extra and Premium tiers.

Subscribers can play this massive hit, along with 12 other games, starting on May 21. Users will also get access to Red Dead Online, the game’s multiplayer experience that allows players to create their own character and mess around inside the world as they see fit — from forming a group of outlaws to rob people on the road to hunting animals.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of doing whatever you want, PlayStation Plus is also adding The Sims 4 City Living expansion pack to its catalog. This content will let players build a life for their Sims in a city apartment instead of in a suburban home.

These 13 games are just a bonus for PlayStation Plus members this month. Starting on May 7, users also got access to the service’s monthly games lineup, which included EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. FC 24 will be available until June 17, while the other three game will leave the service on June 3.

Here’s the full list of Extra and Premium games being added this month:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Deceive Inc. (PS5)

The Sims 4 City Living expansion pack (PS4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4, PS5)

Cat Quest (PS4)

Cat Quest 2 (PS4)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

Here’s what to expect for the Classics catalog, available with a Premium plan.

2Xtreme (PS4, PS5)

G-Police (PS4, PS5)

Worms Pinball (PS4, PS5)

Editors' Recommendations