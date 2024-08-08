 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

2022’s best indie game is finally coming to PlayStation this month

By
The final vampire boss in Vampire Survivors in front of a red moon. The title of the game is in big gold letters.
Poncle

2022’s bullet hell hit Vampire Survivors just got a release date for its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 port, meaning it’ll finally be available on every current gaming platform.

Vampire Survivors will launch on the two Sony consoles on August 29, and the store page is now live for those who want to wishlist it. All DLC, which includes Legacy of the Moonspell, Tides of the Foscari, Emergency Meeting, and Operation Guns, will also be available for purchase.

Recommended Videos

The surprise indie phenomenon was originally only available on Steam in early access, but launched properly in October 2022. It then came to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One a month later, followed by Android and iOS. The Switch port took a bit longer, but eventually made its way to players in 2023. A version with two DLC packs, called Vampire Survivors+, was added to Apple Arcade just this month.

The developers at Poncle said that the PlayStation port took longer than expected because they were inexperienced with that particular process. “This is the first time we’re going through submission processes on PlayStation so it’s taking a little longer than usual,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) read. “We’re also doing some trial and error on Trophies to ensure we get them right.”

Vampire Survivors became a giant indie hit when it released, and ushered in a new sub-genre of games with a mix of bullet hell gameplay and roguelite elements. It not only has an effective gameplay loop that consists of running through areas almost literally full of monsters and obliterating them in a spectacular fashion, but you can play for five minutes or five hours. It’s perfect for either a console, a Steam Deck, or a mobile device. In fact, we at Digital Trends called it nearly “perfect.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
PlayStation needs to embrace Nintendo as its next ally
PlayStation Portal and the switch on a table.

As the walls of exclusivity begin to crumble and development costs soar ever higher, PlayStation is looking to every possible market to grow. PCs were the first obvious target since they aren't generally considered a direct competitor to dedicated hardware and give PlayStation a way to entice those players into its own ecosystem. While there are still growing pains to work out there, specifically with the forced PSN accounts even for single-player games like God of War: Ragnarok, PlayStation has more to gain in its budding relationship with Nintendo hardware.

I imagine it was a harder pill to swallow given the history between these two companies, which is why it took so long. We've only seen one example so far, but PlayStation embracing the Switch (and eventual Switch successor) could end up being an even bigger boon to business than PC.
The best of both worlds
While I believe it is somewhat overblown about how similar PlayStation first-party games have been since The Last of Us, we can at least agree that the PS5 has a distinct lack of family-friendly games. After Sackboy: A Big Adventure at the system's launch and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart not long after, first-party titles have been aimed squarely at older teens and adults.

Read more
PlayStation 6 rumors: everything we know about the PS6 so far
A PS5 DualSense controller.

It sounds like we're going to learn more about a next-generation PlayStation sooner rather than later.

In early 2024, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka told Bloomberg that, "Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle." While he didn't outright say that a PlayStation 6 is in the works, we can assume that the company is already looking ahead at its next console.

Read more
You can prepare for Dragon Age: The Veilguard for $4 during PlayStation’s Summer Sale
A dragon appears on the ground in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard from BioWare and EA is one of the biggest games set to launch this fall. It will mark the first new game in the fantasy RPG series in a decade and hopefully be a single-player return to form for BioWare after the ill-regarded Anthem. If you're planning to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard when it launches later this year, you should catch up on the series' lore by revisiting some of the older games in it. Thankfully, the PlayStation Store Summer Sale just gave you the perfect opportunity to get Dragon Age: Inquisition for quite a low price.

For the rest of July, Dragon Age: Inquisition -- Game of the Year Edition, which includes the 50+ hour-long RPG and all of its DLC, is discounted to just $4 on the PlayStation Store as part of this Summer Sale. That's a 90% discount from its typical $40 price tag. If you've been wondering what to pick up as part of PlayStation's big summer sale and plan on playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard later this year, then getting Dragon Age: Inquisition and all its DLC for just $4 is clearly the deal to go with.

Read more