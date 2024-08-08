2022’s bullet hell hit Vampire Survivors just got a release date for its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 port, meaning it’ll finally be available on every current gaming platform.

Vampire Survivors will launch on the two Sony consoles on August 29, and the store page is now live for those who want to wishlist it. All DLC, which includes Legacy of the Moonspell, Tides of the Foscari, Emergency Meeting, and Operation Guns, will also be available for purchase.

The surprise indie phenomenon was originally only available on Steam in early access, but launched properly in October 2022. It then came to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One a month later, followed by Android and iOS. The Switch port took a bit longer, but eventually made its way to players in 2023. A version with two DLC packs, called Vampire Survivors+, was added to Apple Arcade just this month.

The developers at Poncle said that the PlayStation port took longer than expected because they were inexperienced with that particular process. “This is the first time we’re going through submission processes on PlayStation so it’s taking a little longer than usual,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) read. “We’re also doing some trial and error on Trophies to ensure we get them right.”

Vampire Survivors became a giant indie hit when it released, and ushered in a new sub-genre of games with a mix of bullet hell gameplay and roguelite elements. It not only has an effective gameplay loop that consists of running through areas almost literally full of monsters and obliterating them in a spectacular fashion, but you can play for five minutes or five hours. It’s perfect for either a console, a Steam Deck, or a mobile device. In fact, we at Digital Trends called it nearly “perfect.”