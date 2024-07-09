 Skip to main content
Apple Arcade is about to get two big mobile games

By
The final boss in Vampire Survivors. He looks like count dracula. He's in front of a pink moon and "Vampire Survivors+" is on the front.
Poncle

Apple Arcade is always adding some unique games to its catalog, and July is no different, with two big mobile titles, a Vision Pro game, and a bunch of updates coming soon.

Apple Arcade’s newest original title is Temple Run: Legends, the first level-based game in the long-time runner franchise, which is hitting the service on August 1. Typically, games in the series have infinite levels, so you just have to go as far as you can before a game over. Legends, on the other hand, has over 500 levels, so players have a more concrete way to track progression. Apple’s blog post on the announcement also says that it’ll feature new gameplay modes and new characters. And if you want to play classic Temple Run, there’s still an infinite run mode.

Ever since the first Temple Run released all the way back in 2011, the team at Imangi Studios has been consistently releasing new additions to the series. Not all of them have been endless runners either, with the match-3 game Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, a VR title, and the idle Temple Run: Idle Explorers.

Next up is Vampire Survivors+, also launching on August 1. This isn’t the first time the bullet-hell hit has been on Apple mobile devices, but this version includes the two DLC packs — Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari — along with four-player co-op on the same device. It’s also ad free, like many games on Apple Arcade.

Vampire Survivors is one of the biggest surprise indie hits in recent years, with multiple levels that require you to take out ever-increasing hordes of monsters. You can unlock new characters, get new weapons, and level up abilities as you go and die over and over again.

Finally, Castle Crumble, a puzzle game where you destroy kingdoms and castles, is coming to the Vision Pro. So players can use hand tracking to knock down dioramas in-game.

Carli Velocci
