PlayStation Plus is adding this classic sci-fi shooter series, but only for Premium members

A man jumping and shooting in action in TimeSplitters.
PlayStation announced new additions to its Plus catalog on Wednesday, and they’re set to hit the service on August 20. The update includes the three cult classic shooters from the TimeSplitters franchise, including one that hasn’t been available on newer consoles until now.

There’s a catch, though: You can only play the series if you have PlayStation Premium, the most expensive PlayStation Plus tier. This gives you access to the classics catalog, which is where the TimeSplitters games will live.

But maybe an upgrade might be worth it. First off, these are well-loved first-person shooters in the same vein as Perfect Dark, so it’s almost a mandatory option for fans of these kinds of games. The first TimeSplitters was also PlayStation 2 exclusive, and its inclusion here is the first time it’ll be available on another console (the other two were released on the Xbox and GameCube, and were made available via backward compatibility on newer Xbox consoles).

These additions to PlayStation Plus are also sort of retribution for the series after developer Free Radical Design was shut down in December 2023 as part of Embracer Group’s prolific financial struggles. The studio has had a rough life, going bankrupt, getting picked up by Crytek, being shut down, and getting reformed as part of Deep Silver (owned by Embracer) to revive the TimeSplittersfranchise. The future of the series is still in limbo, but in the meantime, you can play the whole series for free.

There’s still plenty of must-play games being added to the PlayStation Plus service that Extra subscribers can check out. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt needs no introduction, and if you have a PlayStation 5, you’ll get access to the enhanced version with improved visuals, ray tracing, and shorter loading times. Cult of the Lamb is a strangely charming dark comedy about building a cult full of adorable creatures. Its addition to PlayStation Plus also coincides with its major Unholy Alliance update, which brings two-player local co-op.

There are also a ton of Sword Art Online games, Ride 5, and more. Check out the full list below.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, PS5)
  • Wild Hearts Standard Edition (PS5)
  • Cult of the Lamb (PS4, PS5)
  • Ride 5 (PS5)
  • Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)
  • Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS4, PS5)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4)
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4)

PlayStation Premium: PS VR2 and Classics

  • Vacation Simulator (PS VR2)
  • TimeSplitters (PS4, PS5)
  • TimeSplitters 2 (PS4, PS5)
  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (PS4, PS5)
  • Sword Art Online: Lost Song (PS4, streaming version only)

