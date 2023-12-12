 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

TimeSplitters studio Free Radical shut down before it could finish planned revival

Tomas Franzese
By

Free Radical Design, a studio reestablished to revive the long-dormant TimeSplitters series, was officially shut down by its parent company, Plaion, due to the ongoing financial struggles faced by Embracer Group, which owns both studios.

TimeSplitters is a cult classic first-person shooter series from the early 2000s that has not received a new game since 2005 because its developer, Free Radical Design, went out of business. In 2018, Koch Media — now known as Plaion — acquired the TimeSplitters IP. In 2021, it reformed Free Radical Design along with Steve Ellis and David Doak, who worked on the original TimeSplitters games, and announced its intention to bring TimeSplitters back.

timesplitters-revival-in-the-works-by-free-radical
Plaion

We did not hear more about this new game and studio after that, which is why it was concerning when reports emerged last month that this new iteration of Free Radical Design was at risk of being shut down by the end of the year. Embracer Group, the parent company of both Free Radical Design and Plaion, has shut down studios like Volition and canceled games in the midst of financial struggles after a reported $2 billion deal with the Saudi Arabian company Savvy Games fell through. On December 11, an effort to reach Free Radical Design’s website resulted in a message saying “404 Company Not Found,” and on December 12, Plaion confirmed that Free Radical Design is Embracer Group’s latest casualty.

Recommended Videos

“It’s with a heavy heart that we must announce yet another difficult decision. Today, we have to confirm the official closure of Free Radical Design, and say goodbye to many remarkable, talented, and hard-working people,” Plaion said in a statement to Video Games Chronicle, which was also the first to report that Free Radical was in trouble in November. “We are beyond grateful for their incredible contributions to Plaion and wish them the best of luck and success on their professional journey from here on out.” The company also posted this message to its LinkedIn account.

Trending Deal:

Plaion provided no update as to the status of the TimeSplitters game that Free Radical was reestablished to create. Considering that Embracer Group is on a studio shutdown and game cancellation spree, its future is definitely in question.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
How to get the free Jackie skin in Fortnite: Rocket Racing
The character select screen in Fortnite: Rocket Racing.

Alongside Lego Fortnite, the other new game within a game that was recently launched in Fortnite proper is the thrilling Rocket Racing. While matches are much shorter than in either of its sister games, that hasn't stopped Epic from giving you plenty of quests to complete to spice up your races. The Try Rocket Racing! quests are comprised of three parts, and finishing them all will unlock the stylish Jackie skin for free. Aside from being a great-looking skin worthy of nabbing, these quests will help get you comfortable behind the wheel in Fortnite: Rocket Racing.
How to complete the Try Rocket Racing! quest

The three requirements to finish the Try Rocket Racing! quest are to play your first race, then complete 10 races, and finally, to reach the Gold rank.

Read more
How to start the Final Fantasy 16 Echoes of the Fallen DLC
Clive and friends from Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy 16 tells a complete story right out of the box, that hasn't stopped Square-Enix from capitalizing on players' love of the game with two planned DLCs. The first of these is called Echoes of the Fallen, and it takes place near the end of the main campaign, expanding upon Clive and pals' adventure with a brand-new questline. This exciting extra excursion is a relatively short slice of content that should take most players between two and three hours to complete – but for diehard fans, especially, there are some important world-building moments within that should make it well worth the investment. Here's how to start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC.
How to start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC
The first step to accessing the Echoes of the Fallen DLC is to buy it from the PlayStation Store. The DLC is available as a standalone purchase for $10 or as part of the Expansion Pass for $25, the latter of which also includes The Rising Tide DLC slated to launch in 2024.

Once you've purchased the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, you'll need to progress the main campaign to the very end of the game, where you hit the point of no return and have the "Origin" location unlocked on your map. You'll also need to complete two sidequests: "Where There's A Will" and "Priceless" for Joshua and Jill, respectively. After clearing these, you'll be able to approach Charon at Cid's Hideaway and speak to her to begin the "Echoes of the Fallen" quest.

Read more
All Ancestor Skill locations in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
An Ikran flies towards a ship in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

After being raised by humans up until the start of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, your Na'vi has a lot to learn about where they come from and their lost heritage. Part of that is learning how to actually survive and navigate Pandora, but another major aspect is learning new skills. You have your standard five skill trees to invest points into, as well as a set of 12 Ancestor Skills that you can't get by normal means. These skills are far more meaningful when it comes to adding new gameplay options, and can only be obtained by hunting down specific plants to connect with on the map. It's a big world out there, Na'vi, so call your ikran (a dragon-like creature) and we'll guide you through the wilds to the location of every Ancestor Skill.
Where to find all Ancestor Skills
You will get the first Ancestor Skill early on in the game as part of the main story, which unlocks a short double-jump ability. The remaining 11 are completely optional as to whether or not you go out of your way to find them. We recommend waiting until you get your ikran before going after any skills other than the first as the ability to fly will not only make the process infinitely easier, but some skills can't be reached without it.

1. Eject
Eject makes short work of those dangerous RDA soldiers piloting power armor suits by letting you rip them right out of the cockpit. You do have to get close enough to do it, though, so be careful.
2. Drop Impact
Melee attacks are already strong considering you're a giant Na'vi, but you can make them downright deadly with this skill. Any jumping attack you do gets a damage multiplier, up to a maximum of 3, depending on how fast you're running when you melee in the air. As a nice little cherry on top, any nearby enemies also get staggered when you pull off this move.
3. Deeper Connection
Get in touch with your ikran and strengthen your bond, which gives it more stamina for whatever reason.
4. Soft Landing
Falling to your death is a real concern on Pandora. You're constantly climbing trees, mountains, and even floating islands. While it won't save you from a fall from the latter, Soft Landing lets you slide after a long fall to avoid breaking a leg.

Read more