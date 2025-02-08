 Skip to main content
PlayStation Network is still down after more than 12 hours

Last night, PlayStation Network went down across the globe — and it’s still not back online. The number of complaints about the outage peaked around 7 PM, with more than 14,000 users reporting issues at DownDetector. When the service first went offline, many players assumed it was temporary — perhaps overloaded servers on a Friday night — but you still can’t log on, and the outage has revealed more cracks in Sony’s network.

Sony posted on X that the company was aware of the outage and suggested players check status.playstation.com for more information. Unfortunately, every single indicator from Account Management to PlayStation Direct is currently offline, and there isn’t an estimated resolution time in sight.

We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.
For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM

&mdash; Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

What’s more, players are discovering that it’s impossible to pair a disc drive to the PlayStation 5 if PlayStation Network is down. That means that even offline games aren’t playable, and the console is nothing more than an expensive paperweight at the moment.

Even physical games are bricked without PSN access if you need to pair a disc drive. This is why real physical media and disc drive access is vital.Welcome to the future – nobody owns anything, and all art and entertainment is disposable, temporary, and lost forever.

&mdash; Ryan T. Brown (games industry guy) 🎮 (@toadsanime.lostincult.co.uk) 2025-02-08T11:01:29.298Z

And if the drive is already paired, well — DRM protections can’t be bypassed because the console can’t connect to the Internet to verify ownership.

The cause of the PlayStation Network outage isn’t known. For now, gamers are left in limbo and waiting on word from Sony about an update. Many players fear the cause is another hack similar to the one that took place in 2011 and took down PlayStation Network for an unprecedented 23 days. Following the breach, Sony offered free games as compensation for the down time and inconvenience.

This current outage comes at one of the worst possible times — a Friday night, when millions of players are ready to spend their evenings tearing down the track or battling an alien infestation. It’s one of the longest outages in recent years so far, but with any luck, it will be resolved soon.

