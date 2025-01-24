 Skip to main content
The PlayStation 6 could launch in 2027 according to chipset leak

By
A PlayStation 5 connected to a TV, showing the Sony Pictures Core interface.
Sony

According to a known tipster, the PlayStation 6 chipset is nearly ready for fabrication, with estimates giving it a release window as early as 2027 — as long as current patterns continue. Take the news with a grain of salt, though; none of this is confirmed, and this is one of the earliest supposed leaks we’ve seen.

User KeplerL2 shared the initial information in a NeoGaf forum post. The estimated release window of 2027 is based on previous Sony trends; each Sony console is released typically two years after entering the fabrication stage. The range also fits the typical seven-year lifespan for Sony consoles. The PS3 dropped in 2006, the PS4 in 2013, and the PS5 in 2020, according to Android Authority.

You might recall the PS5’s custom 7nm AMD Zen 2 CPU from the console’s early marketing. Several users worried the PS6 could launch on a slightly-upgraded version of that hardware that wouldn’t be much of an upgrade, but KeplerL2 suggests the Zen6 design is complete, with some of it running on N2 architecture and an early fork of gfx13, better known as AMD’s RDNA5.

A lit table holds a PS5 Pro, and a PS5 all digital, the former standing noticeably taller.
Digital Trends

In layman’s terms, this suggests a major power upgrade from the PS5 to the PS6. Another user suggested the PlayStation 6 could come with as much as 32GB of RAM, although the console could opt for slightly-older DDR6 RAM to cut expenses. There have also been hints the console might use multiple GPUs in varying configurations, too.

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the price of the PlayStation 6. Most players expect it to fall within the $600 to $800 range, which lines up with the $600 estimate analysts have previously provided.

Again, all of this is rumor and hearsay. With even the most generous estimates placing the console launch at least two years away, absolutely everything about the console could change between now and launch. That said, the rumored potential specs provide an idea of what the next-gen console might be capable of — and so far, it looks like it will be a marked improvement from even the PlayStation 5 Pro.

