PlayStation Plus adds God of War Ragnarok and more to its lineup

PlayStation Plus has added even more titles into its lineup, including several older PlayStation 2 games that are steeped in nostalgia. The heaviest hitter in the bunch is God of War: Ragnarök, which Extra and Premium subscribers can claim for no extra charge thing month.

PS Plus is a PlayStation subscription service that gives subscribers access to games every month. This month brings a respectable lineup of both modern and classic titles. Grand Theft Auto V is a chance to experience one of the most profitable gaming franchises of all time if you haven’t played it yet, while Orcs Must Die 3 blends shooters and tower defense into one irresistible combination. Here’s the full list.

God of War: Ragnarök

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Grand Theft Auto V

Warhammer 40K: Sparine Marine 2 Trial

Sayonara Wild hearts

ANNO: Mutationem

Orcs Must Die 3

Citizen Sleeper

Poker Club

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PlayStation Plus Premium)

Medievil II (PlayStation Plus Premium)

There are several highlights in the bunch. God of War: Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and Atreus through the backdrop of Norse mythology, while Like a Dragon Gaiden tells even more of Kazuma Kiryu’s saga after he faked his own death.

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand lets you experience the game with all of the bonus content from the Reign of Sand expansion added in, including a New Game+ mode and newer quests.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available, too, just in time to play through its final story update. Fair warning: the update has caused no small amount of controversy, and fans are divided.

The rest of the titles are older or just flew under the radar a bit more, but they’re all worth checking out. Citizen Sleeper is a must-play for fans of narrative-driven cyberpunk games, while Poker Club is just a fun way to pass the time and polish up your Texas hold ’em skills before that next trip to Vegas.