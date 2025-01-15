 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation Plus adds God of War Ragnarok and more to its lineup

By
Kratos fighting a boss in God of War Ragnarok.
Sony

PlayStation Plus has added even more titles into its lineup, including several older PlayStation 2 games that are steeped in nostalgia. The heaviest hitter in the bunch is God of War: Ragnarök, which Extra and Premium subscribers can claim for no extra charge thing month.

PS Plus is a PlayStation subscription service that gives subscribers access to games every month. This month brings a respectable lineup of both modern and classic titles. Grand Theft Auto V is a chance to experience one of the most profitable gaming franchises of all time if you haven’t played it yet, while Orcs Must Die 3 blends shooters and tower defense into one irresistible combination. Here’s the full list.

  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
  • Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Warhammer 40K: Sparine Marine 2 Trial
  • Sayonara Wild hearts
  • ANNO: Mutationem
  • Orcs Must Die 3
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Poker Club
  • Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PlayStation Plus Premium)
  • Medievil II (PlayStation Plus Premium)
Recommended Videos

There are several highlights in the bunch. God of War: Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and Atreus through the backdrop of Norse mythology, while Like a Dragon Gaiden tells even more of Kazuma Kiryu’s saga after he faked his own death.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand lets you experience the game with all of the bonus content from the Reign of Sand expansion added in, including a New Game+ mode and newer quests.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available, too, just in time to play through its final story update. Fair warning: the update has caused no small amount of controversy, and fans are divided.

The rest of the titles are older or just flew under the radar a bit more, but they’re all worth checking out. Citizen Sleeper is a must-play for fans of narrative-driven cyberpunk games, while Poker Club is just a fun way to pass the time and polish up your Texas hold ’em skills before that next trip to Vegas.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
PS5 vs. PS5 Pro: Is the PlayStation 5 Pro worth the upgrade?
A PS5 Pro that's floating in front of a gray background. It's turned to the side.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is here and promises to make the best PS5 games even better. However, those improvements don't come cheap. Just like the DualSense Edge was a premium version of the default PS5 controller, the Pro model is being sold as an option for gamers who want the best possible experience. But this is way bigger of an investment than an accessory, so is the Pro worth that extra cost, or are you better off sticking with your base model and installing a new SSD? And is it worth snagging a PS5 Pro when the PS6 is on its way? Let's put the PS5 and PS5 Pro head-to-head and see which makes the most sense for all the upcoming PS5 games you have your eye on.
PS5 vs. PS5 Pro specs

Now that the PS5 Pro is in our hands we can fully dive into the technical details. The Pro model has had several performance boosts over the base model that will not only make future games look and possibly run better but also boost existing ones that receive a patch and thousands of backward-compatible PS4 games. Here's a quick rundown of how the two consoles compare.

Read more
PS6: everything we know about the PlayStation 6 so far
A PS5 DualSense controller.

It sounds like we're going to learn more about a next-generation PlayStation sooner rather than later.

In early 2024, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka told Bloomberg the following: "Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle." While she didn't outright say that a PlayStation 6 is in the works, we can assume that the company is already looking ahead at its next console.

Read more
You can play the new Death Note game for free with PS Plus
L and Kira holding game pieces around a chess board, stacked with other game pieces. The Death Note Killer Within logo is in the center.

Death Note Killer Within - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Bandai Namco announced a game based on the popular anime and manga series Death Note, and if you are a PlayStation Plus member, you'll be able to take part in the investigation for free.

Read more