PlayStation Plus adds God of War Ragnarok and more to its lineup

PlayStation Plus has added even more titles into its lineup, including several older PlayStation 2 games that are steeped in nostalgia. The heaviest hitter in the bunch is God of War: Ragnarök, which Extra and Premium subscribers can claim for no extra charge thing month.
PS Plus is a PlayStation subscription service that gives subscribers access to games every month. This month brings a respectable lineup of both modern and classic titles. Grand Theft Auto V is a chance to experience one of the most profitable gaming franchises of all time if you haven’t played it yet, while Orcs Must Die 3 blends shooters and tower defense into one irresistible combination. Here’s the full list.
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Warhammer 40K: Sparine Marine 2 Trial
- Sayonara Wild hearts
- ANNO: Mutationem
- Orcs Must Die 3
- Citizen Sleeper
- Poker Club
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PlayStation Plus Premium)
- Medievil II (PlayStation Plus Premium)
There are several highlights in the bunch. God of War: Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and Atreus through the backdrop of Norse mythology, while Like a Dragon Gaiden tells even more of Kazuma Kiryu’s saga after he faked his own death.
Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand lets you experience the game with all of the bonus content from the Reign of Sand expansion added in, including a New Game+ mode and newer quests.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available, too, just in time to play through its final story update. Fair warning: the update has caused no small amount of controversy, and fans are divided.
The rest of the titles are older or just flew under the radar a bit more, but they’re all worth checking out. Citizen Sleeper is a must-play for fans of narrative-driven cyberpunk games, while Poker Club is just a fun way to pass the time and polish up your Texas hold ’em skills before that next trip to Vegas.