Play this highly-anticipated indie for free on PlayStation Plus next week

A character in Plucky Squire punching an enemy on what looks like a picture book.
Devolver Digital

PlayStation Plus already kicked off September with Harry Potter’s Quidditch Champions and MLB The Show 24, but the service is getting a bunch of amazing indies in the second half of the month — including one that’s caught the eye of many players thanks to its unique visual style.

The Plucky Squire from All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital is the headliner for the latest PlayStation Plus catalog announcement. It’ll be offered starting on its launch date, September 17, along with the rest of the games on the list. It’s about the eponymous plucky squire Jot and his friends, storybook characters who have to jump across our three-dimensional world to defeat the evil villain Humgrump. It’s an action-adventure game with combat, puzzles, and platforming challenges, and it feels fresh thanks to its combination of 2D and 3D animation, which you can see for yourself in the adorable trailer below.

The Plucky Squire | Release Date Trailer

The other titles coming to the subscription service this month have all been released, but there’s still a great mix if you’re looking for some smaller games you may have missed. We can’t recommend Night in the Woods enough — it’s been one of our favorite indie games since it released in 2017 thanks to its dark, dry sense of humor, eerie setting, and its relatability. Many of us at Digital Trends are millennials, and this is one of the best games released over the past decade to discuss our overall malaise.

Even the PSVR2 gets some love this month with the addition of Pistol Whip, a frenetic first-person shooter that puts you in the middle of a John Wick-inspired action movie. It’ll leave you sweating with constant movement and challenging gameplay, so it’s also a great workout.

Check out the full list of PlayStation Plus additions below.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

  • The Plucky Squire (PS5)
  • Under The Waves (PS4, PS5)
  • Night in the Woods (PS4, PS5)
  • Chernobylite (PS4, PS5)
  • Wild Card Football (PS4, PS5)
  • Space Engineers (PS4, PS5)
  • Road 96 (PS4, PS5)
  • Ben 10 (PS4)
  • Far Cry 5 (PS4)

PlayStation Premium: PS VR2 & Classics

  • Pistol Whip (PSVR2)
  • Secret Agent Clark (PS4, PS5)
  • Sky Gunner (PS4, PS5)
  • Mister Mosquito (PS4, PS5)

