Gears of War: Reloaded brings another Xbox classic to PlayStation 5

The Gears of War you remember is coming back, remastered and optimized for modern consoles, including the PlayStation 5. Titled Gears of War: Reloaded, it launches on August 26, 2025, for just $40 on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and Steam, and will be a day one release for Xbox Game Pass.

Gears of War: Reloaded will support crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms, and any fans who already owned a digital copy of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will receive a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded. The remastered version of the classic third-person shooter will support 4K resolution, 120 FPS, and cross-platform multiplayer. It also supports HDR and variable refresh rates and promises zero loading screens during the campaign. The graphics have been upscaled to take full advantage of modern hardware and make the games look better than ever.

If you don’t want to fight the Locust Horde all on your own, Gears of War: Reloaded will also support two-player campaign co-op. Multiplayer modes will support up to eight players at once, and you don’t need a Microsoft account to play. However, if you already have one, signing in with a Microsoft account lets you carry your progression in both campaign and multiplayer across platforms.

Gears of War: Reloaded contains all the content available in Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, including all post-launch DLC. That includes an extra campaign act, all multiplayer modes, as well as the full roster of characters and all cosmetics available through progression. For diehard fans, this is more than enough content to keep you entertained until Gears of War: E-Day comes out.

The Coalition partnered with Sumo Interactive and Disbelief to create the modern, definitive version of each game in the franchise up to Gears of War: Judgement. If you’ve never taken the time to play the post-apocalyptic shooter, now is the perfect chance. It blends a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story with action-packed gameplay, and there are few multiplayer moments more satisfying than slicing someone in half with a Lancer.

