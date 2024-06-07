Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions just announced its fall 2024 release date at Summer Game Fest 2024. Unbroken Studios is developing the Harry Potter sports game for Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey label.

Quidditch Champions is the second Harry Potter game for WB in the last year. Its latest is Hogwarts Legacy, which received mixed reviews for its story, open world, combat, and the beliefs of its controversial creator, J.K. Rowling.

The Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailer follows the storyline of a young witch joining a Quidditch team, featuring Harry Potter and the Weasleys as players on the field. It didn’t specify the exact mechanics of how the game works, but it will likely adapt Quidditch rules based on how they’re portrayed in the Harry Potter books and movies.

Quidditch, a fictional sport in the Harry Potter universe, pits teams of players against each other on flying brooms, flinging balls of various points and sizes through hoops. It also features the Golden Snitch, a small winged ball that ends a Quidditch game if it’s caught.

Quidditch wasn’t available to play in Hogwarts Legacy, so Quidditch World Cup was the last game to feature the wizarding sport. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t seem to be directly related. However, those who connect their Hogwarts Legacy account to their copy of Quidditch Champions can claim the Bonus Legacy Pack, which includes cosmetics like the Moontrimmer Broom Skin.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is scheduled to release on September 3 on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. PlayStation Plus members get day one access via their subscription.

