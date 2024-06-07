 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Quidditch Champions is the Harry Potter game you’ve been waiting for

By
Harry Potter characters fly on brooms in Quiddich.
WB Games

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions just announced its fall 2024 release date at Summer Game Fest 2024. Unbroken Studios is developing the Harry Potter sports game for Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey label.

Quidditch Champions is the second Harry Potter game for WB in the last year. Its latest is Hogwarts Legacy, which received mixed reviews for its story, open world, combat, and the beliefs of its controversial creator, J.K. Rowling.

The Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailer follows the storyline of a young witch joining a Quidditch team, featuring Harry Potter and the Weasleys as players on the field. It didn’t specify the exact mechanics of how the game works, but it will likely adapt Quidditch rules based on how they’re portrayed in the Harry Potter books and movies.

Recommended Videos

Quidditch, a fictional sport in the Harry Potter universe, pits teams of players against each other on flying brooms, flinging balls of various points and sizes through hoops. It also features the Golden Snitch, a small winged ball that ends a Quidditch game if it’s caught.

Related

Quidditch wasn’t available to play in Hogwarts Legacy, so Quidditch World Cup was the last game to feature the wizarding sport. Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t seem to be directly related. However, those who connect their Hogwarts Legacy account to their copy of Quidditch Champions can claim the Bonus Legacy Pack, which includes cosmetics like the Moontrimmer Broom Skin.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is scheduled to release on September 3 on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. PlayStation Plus members get day one access via their subscription.

Editors' Recommendations

Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes
Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper…
Flock launches this July, and you can watch its hypnotic new trailer here
A character flies on a bird in Flock.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive's next title, Flock, has a new summer release date. The oddball nature-classification game will launch on July 16 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. It will launch as part of Xbox Game Pass on that date, too.

Flock is the latest game from Richard Hogg and Hollow Ponds, the indie team behind Wilmot's Warehouse and I Am Dead. It's a cozy exploration game where players ride through the skies on the back of a bird and categorize different animals. Digital Trends has an exclusive release date trailer for the game, which gives a glimpse of what players will do in the world.

Read more
Summer Game Fest 2024: How to watch and every confirmed announcement
The official logo for Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest will return for the fifth year in a row today, and with that comes a kickoff showcase. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this show is poised to feature tons of exciting game reveals, new trailers for highly anticipated games, and more from all corners of the game industry. Some big reveals are already confirmed for the show, including a new game from 2K and a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds.

No matter what platform you enjoy playing video games on, this is one showcase everybody should be tuning into this summer. If you're planning to do so, we're here to help with this roundup of all the relevant information about when and where to watch it, as well as all of the announcements already confirmed to happen at it.
When is Summer Game Fest 2024
The Summer Game Fest 2024 kickoff showcase will begin today, Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. PT. Typically, these Summer Game Fest showcases last somewhere between an hour-and-a-half to two hours. It's then immediately followed by a Day of the Devs showcase highlighting indie games.
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2024
? SUMMER GAME FEST 2024 (Official 4K Livestream) - Friday, June 7 2p PT/5p ET/10p BST/11p CEST

Read more
5 video game reveals we’re dying to see this summer
Samus Aran stands tall in Metroid Prime Remastered.

It’s the most exciting time of year to be a video game fan, as almost every notable video game publisher is getting ready to drop new showcases highlighting upcoming games. Across Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, and the next Nintendo Direct, we’ll have a ton of new video games to be excited about. Although titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have already been confirmed for some of these shows, the fun part of this summer gaming marathon is predicting what’s going to show up.

There are five announcements in particular that I’m hoping to see during this summer’s showcases. From games that have leaked, but not been officially confirmed to titles announced years ago that have gone dark since, each of these will likely jump to the top of my personal most anticipated list if they are shown off during a showcase this summer. With some luck, they’ll be out not long after.
The reemergence of Metroid Prime 4

Read more