3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 28-30)

There’s a lot happening in the world of video games as we finish up March and roll into April, but not so much in the world of PlayStation. While Nintendo fans got a Direct this week, and there’s another for the Switch 2 right around the corner, we’re waiting for the next batch of new PlayStation Plus games to tide us over until big games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrive. While Xbox fans are enjoying Atomfall on Xbox and Nintendo fans are making their predictions for the next Direct, I have found the best PlayStation Plus games you can play this weekend to hold you over until we see the next batch of upcoming PS5 games.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne - Official Story Trailer: The Hunt Begins | PS4

No one needs an excuse to play Bloodborne, but if you wanted one, here you go. This week marks the 10-year anniversary of this masterclass Souls game that we still can’t get out of our minds. This was the first major departure from the normal Dark Souls formula of defensive play that rewarded fast and aggressive styles. The game still feels tight and responsive despite being at 30 FPS, and the atmosphere is still the best FromSoftware has ever made. Now that it has been a full decade of us begging for a remaster, remake, PC port, or even just a PS5 patch, it is time to put our hopes to bed and accept this is all we will get and enjoy it for what it is.

Bloodborne is available now on PS4.

Hollow Knight

There’s one group out there who predict Silksong will be at every game presentation, and this time, fans are setting their hopes and dreams on the Switch 2 Direct to finally get a shred of information about this missing Metroidvania. Whether or not it shows up there, there’s never a bad time to play (or replay) the amazing first game. Hollow Knight remains a high mark not just for its genre but for indie games as a whole. This tiny team managed to design and craft an intricate web of a map bursting with personality and challenge that is a thrill to explore. You can spend hours simply wandering around the dark, dank, bug-ridden world and love every second of it. Bosses present great challenges to overcome and unlocking each new upgrade and ability feels earned and makes backtracking to reach new areas rewarding.

Hollow Knight is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

God of War 3 Remastered

There’s been no real announcement of anything in the God of War universe, but plenty of buzz. There are rurmors swirling about some new game set in the Greek era on the way, we just had the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and also got word that the TV show at Amazon is already greenlit for two seasons despite not being written yet. The series has always been big, but plenty of players only jumped on with the 2018 reboot and Ragnarok, which took Kratos to the world of Norse mythology. If you haven’t played his original games, or feel like going back to his more angsty days, God of War 3 Remastered is the most epic of the original games. You can play the entire franchise on PlayStation Plus Premium, but you are only able to stream those games. Even without context, this is a great game just to see how savage Kratos was.

God of War 3 Remastered is available now on PS4.