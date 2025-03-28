 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 28-30)

By
A hunter looking at a misty village in Bloodborne
Fromsoftware

There’s a lot happening in the world of video games as we finish up March and roll into April, but not so much in the world of PlayStation. While Nintendo fans got a Direct this week, and there’s another for the Switch 2 right around the corner, we’re waiting for the next batch of new PlayStation Plus games to tide us over until big games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrive. While Xbox fans are enjoying Atomfall on Xbox and Nintendo fans are making their predictions for the next Direct, I have found the best PlayStation Plus games you can play this weekend to hold you over until we see the next batch of upcoming PS5 games.

Bloodborne

Bloodborne - Official Story Trailer: The Hunt Begins | PS4

No one needs an excuse to play Bloodborne, but if you wanted one, here you go. This week marks the 10-year anniversary of this masterclass Souls game that we still can’t get out of our minds. This was the first major departure from the normal Dark Souls formula of defensive play that rewarded fast and aggressive styles. The game still feels tight and responsive despite being at 30 FPS, and the atmosphere is still the best FromSoftware has ever made. Now that it has been a full decade of us begging for a remaster, remake, PC port, or even just a PS5 patch, it is time to put our hopes to bed and accept this is all we will get and enjoy it for what it is.

Bloodborne is available now on PS4.

Recommended Videos

Hollow Knight

There’s one group out there who predict Silksong will be at every game presentation, and this time, fans are setting their hopes and dreams on the Switch 2 Direct to finally get a shred of information about this missing Metroidvania. Whether or not it shows up there, there’s never a bad time to play (or replay) the amazing first game. Hollow Knight remains a high mark not just for its genre but for indie games as a whole. This tiny team managed to design and craft an intricate web of a map bursting with personality and challenge that is a thrill to explore. You can spend hours simply wandering around the dark, dank, bug-ridden world and love every second of it. Bosses present great challenges to overcome and unlocking each new upgrade and ability feels earned and makes backtracking to reach new areas rewarding.

Related

Hollow Knight is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

God of War 3 Remastered

There’s been no real announcement of anything in the God of War universe, but plenty of buzz. There are rurmors swirling about some new game set in the Greek era on the way, we just had the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and also got word that the TV show at Amazon is already greenlit for two seasons despite not being written yet. The series has always been big, but plenty of players only jumped on with the 2018 reboot and Ragnarok, which took Kratos to the world of Norse mythology. If you haven’t played his original games, or feel like going back to his more angsty days, God of War 3 Remastered is the most epic of the original games. You can play the entire franchise on PlayStation Plus Premium, but you are only able to stream those games. Even without context, this is a great game just to see how savage Kratos was.

God of War 3 Remastered is available now on PS4.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
3 Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (February 28-March 2)
A battle in pillars of eternity.

February was a big month for Xbox fans. Game Pass subscribers got one of the year's first major RPGs with Avowed, plus Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Monster Hunter Wilds arriving in the last seven days of the month. That's a lot of games, and March is not slowing down with the amount of upcoming Xbox Series X games to look forward to. If you're not still digging deep into one of these big titles but want something that scratches the same itch or could be the perfect lead-in to some upcoming video games in March, check out these Game Pass games this weekend.
Pillars of Eternity
Pillars of Eternity Release Trailer

Avowed isn't the longest RPG but does a great job showcasing a slice of this fantasy world. There was no requirement to play either of the Pillars of Eternity games to understand the plot of that game, but if you want to get a broader vision of the world and lore then now is the perfect time to check out the first game in the series. Now, Pillars of Eternity is an isometric RPG in the style of Baldur's Gate and not a third-person RPG, so if that style of game doesn't suit you then this might not be the best option. However, if you loved the role-playing aspects of Avowed then this game will blow you away with the depth of its choices and options and is one of the best examples of a modern isometric RPG.

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 28-March 2)
Selene Vassos from Returnal.

The last weekend of the month is always a bit of an awkward spot. While most of us will be diving deep into Monster Hunter Wilds, the rest of us are in a bit of a holding pattern until the next set of PlayStation Plus games hit the service on Tuesday. We already know what those will be, but you will still need some games to play over the weekend. March itself isn't as packed with massive upcoming PS5 games besides Assassin's Creed: Shadows, so this is the perfect time to check out some of the amazing games on Plus that you might not have given a shot when first released.
Session: Skate Sim
Session: Skate Sim - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Activision has been teasing a Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3+4 reveal for months now, but we will finally learn what exactly is happening with this franchise on March 4 when the countdown timer ticks down. Ratings and leaks have all but confirmed it will be what we all expect, but if you want to get your skateboarding fix early, Session: Skate Sim is your best option on Plus without any Tony Hawk games on the service. As the name suggests, this is more of a skating sim than an arcade game like Tony Hawk, but still a cool take on the game that plays like one of those old '90s skateboarding videos using a low-angle, fish-eye lens perspective. There are no goals or objectives so the amount of fun you get out of it is completely up to you.

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 21-23)
The four girls stand together in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

PlayStation Plus isn't as consistent as Game Pass in adding day one titles to the service, but when we do get them, they tend to be excellent. The last State of Play revealed some exciting upcoming PS5 games coming to Plus on day one in the future, alongside games like Saros which are much further out, but one of the month's most interesting games is already on the service. The rest of the lineup is nothing to sneeze at, either. From AAA games to the return of old favorites, we've got the perfect selection of games for you to dive into this weekend.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - First Look Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

The next game from developer Don't Nod, the original creators of Life is Strange, is taking us back to the '90s. Split into two parts (the second scheduled to release on April 15), Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is another adventure game focused on a group of four girls split between the summer of 1995 and 27 years later after the friends had a falling out. Whatever secret caused them to break apart has brought them back together. Anyone with nostalgia for the '90s and a love for teen drama and mystery has nothing to lose giving this first chapter a shot. Thankfully the story is only split into two this time so you won't have to wait multiple months between parts to finish the story.

Read more