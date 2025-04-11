 Skip to main content
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 11-13)

PlayStation has been quiet for this month while the Nintendo Switch 2 takes up the spotlight, and not in a completely positive way. Game prices, in particular, are a growing concern with the price tags we’ve seen on some upcoming Switch 2 games. It is inevitable that PlayStation and the rest of the industry will follow suit, but PlayStation Plus is still offering a massive amount of value for one subscription cost. Even though we’re between drops of new games to the service, we still have a day-one release that we can’t recommend highly enough. Anyone looking to save a bit of cash this weekend by diving into PlayStation Plus before the upcoming PS5 games dominate your wallet should put these games on your download queue.

Blue Prince

We knew this game would be a day-one arrival on PS Plus when it was announced, but we didn’t know it would be a game of the year contender. Blue Prince is a roguelike puzzle game with strong House of Leaves vibes, where you explore an everchanging mansion in search of a mysterious 46th room. You decide what rooms are placed where each day, but it all resets after night falls and you must begin again. Like the best puzzle games, you will get better by simply following your curiosity and unraveling the secrets of the mansion through your own deductive skills rather than finding a key or other object.

Blue Prince is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Next week, PlayStation fans can finally get their hands on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from MachineGames, which makes this the perfect time to go back to the studio’s last major release. Wolfenstein 2 is way more action-focused than Indiana but is equally enthralling. The story picks up after the amazing reboot (which is also on the service if you want to play the entire series from the start) and once again gives depth and gravity to what is, on its face, an absurd premise. They both share a love for Nazi killing as well, and there’s never been a more appropriate time to pick up a game where you can feel completely justified in brutalizing your enemies.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 has been one of the best free games on PS5 for years now, but don’t forget that the Witch Queen expansion is still free to add even more story and loot to grind. With Marathon finally getting a gameplay reveal over the weekend, it is time to remind ourselves why Bungie is the master of the FPS genre. We’re still waiting to see if the Halo franchise makes its way over eventually, but for now, Destiny 2 is more than sufficient to scratch that FPS itch after we get a taste of what’s to come from the studio.

Destiny 2 is available now on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

