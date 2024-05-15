NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Jazz concert highlight – SOLO

Something a hitchhiker sticks out – THUMB

Really itching to get started – EAGER

Big concert venue – ARENA

Clutter – MESS

Down

What fogs up a bathroom mirror during a shower – STEAM

Chicago airport – OHARE

Racing vehicles in the Winter Olympics – LUGES

Eerie signs of things to come – OMENS

Built-in feature of some tank tops – BRA

