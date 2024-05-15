NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, May 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Jazz concert highlight – SOLO
- Something a hitchhiker sticks out – THUMB
- Really itching to get started – EAGER
- Big concert venue – ARENA
- Clutter – MESS
Down
- What fogs up a bathroom mirror during a shower – STEAM
- Chicago airport – OHARE
- Racing vehicles in the Winter Olympics – LUGES
- Eerie signs of things to come – OMENS
- Built-in feature of some tank tops – BRA
