NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10

Obsessed with New York Times’ games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.
If you’re stuck on today’s Spelling Bee, we’re here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee
Spelling Bee is accessible on the NYT Games mobile app or the newspaper’s website.
Players are tasked with spelling as many words as possible using the provided grid of letters. There are a few rules to follow:
- Words must contain at least 4 letters.
- Words must include the center letter.
- The word list does not include words that are obscure, hyphenated, or proper nouns.
- No cussing either, sorry.
- Letters can be used more than once.
Four-letter words are worth one point, and you get an extra point for each additional letter in the word. Each puzzle always includes a pangram, or a word that contains every letter on the board.
All answers for today’s Spelling Bee
Today’s Spelling Bee uses the following letters, starting with the must-use center letter: N, L, U, O, A, C, and K.
Below, we will list all the possible words that can be spelled using today’s letters, starting with four-letter words.
