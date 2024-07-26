NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, July 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1Letters of coverage : SPF 4 Roadside buildup on a warm winter day : SLUSH 9 They’re often around two feet : SOCKS 14 Metonym for attention : EAR 15 Spotted : PINTO 16 Lost intentionally : THREW 17 Phase : ERA 18 Departure announcement : IMOUTTAHERE 20 Samurai’s sword : KATANA 22 French buns : DERRIERE 23 Garment for a vaquero : SERAPE 25 First word in the name of the U.S.’s most populous county : LOS 26 Center of a 63-Across : PIT 27 Melville character with the mantra “I would prefer not to” : BARTLEBY 29 Up to : TIL 31 Pitchfork part : TINE 32 Bush bounders : ROOS 34 “Shoo!” : GIT 36 Jam session? : SLAMDUNKCONTEST 41 “That’s a ___!” : LIE 42 Best Actress Oscar winner of 2022 : YEOH 43 First Nations people : CREE 44 Tearing up, perhaps : SAD 46 Breed once known as the “Tax Collector’s Dog” : DOBERMAN 48 Landscaper’s supply : SOD 51 ___ Lipa (“Dance the Night” singer) : DUA 53 Threats : PERILS 54 Predictive text? : PROPHECY 57 Not at all into : HATING 59 Best-selling author of 2017’s “The Hate U Give” : ANGIETHOMAS 61Kid’s cry : MAA 62Jason of “Aquaman” : MOMOA 63 Divisive pizza topping : OLIVE 64 “South Park” kid : IKE 65 Vacate a seat : STAND 66 Was syrupy, in a way : OOZED 67 Sachet filler : TEA

Down