NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, July 26

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1Letters of coverage : SPF
4 Roadside buildup on a warm winter day : SLUSH
9 They’re often around two feet : SOCKS
14 Metonym for attention : EAR
15 Spotted : PINTO
16 Lost intentionally : THREW
17 Phase : ERA
18 Departure announcement : IMOUTTAHERE
20 Samurai’s sword : KATANA
22 French buns : DERRIERE
23 Garment for a vaquero : SERAPE
25 First word in the name of the U.S.’s most populous county : LOS
26 Center of a 63-Across : PIT
27 Melville character with the mantra “I would prefer not to” : BARTLEBY
29 Up to : TIL
31 Pitchfork part : TINE
32 Bush bounders : ROOS
34 “Shoo!” : GIT
36 Jam session? : SLAMDUNKCONTEST
41 “That’s a ___!” : LIE
42 Best Actress Oscar winner of 2022 : YEOH
43 First Nations people : CREE
44 Tearing up, perhaps : SAD
46 Breed once known as the “Tax Collector’s Dog” : DOBERMAN
48 Landscaper’s supply : SOD
51 ___ Lipa (“Dance the Night” singer) : DUA
53 Threats : PERILS
54 Predictive text? : PROPHECY
57 Not at all into : HATING
59 Best-selling author of 2017’s “The Hate U Give” : ANGIETHOMAS
61Kid’s cry : MAA
62Jason of “Aquaman” : MOMOA
63 Divisive pizza topping : OLIVE
64 “South Park” kid : IKE
65 Vacate a seat : STAND
66 Was syrupy, in a way : OOZED
67 Sachet filler : TEA

Down

1 Go after : SEEK
2 Chute behind a boat : PARASAIL
3 Not identical, say : FRATERNAL
4 Kind of column : SPINAL
5 Capital city whose main governmental building is known as the “House of Pizarro” : LIMAPERU
6Game with a draw pile : UNO
7 Term of endearment akin to “handsome” : STUD
8 Monopoly piece : HOTEL
9 Personality indicator, some say : STARSIGN
10 “I didn’t see you there!” : OHHI
11  Radiohead’s highest-selling single : CREEP
12  Three-time Olympic gold medalist ___ Walsh Jennings : KERRI
13  Like port : SWEET
19Race pace : TROT
21 Lunar mission of the 2020s : ARTEMIS
24 Wood that sinks in water : EBONY
27 “The world’s biggest band,” per a 2021 Rolling Stone cover : BTS
28 Joined together : YOKED
30 Rhyming subject for an English major : LITCRIT
33 Feat on a beat : SCOOP
35 Office max? : TERMLIMIT
37 Fan associated with a red, white and blue skull logo : DEADHEAD
38 Catchphrase for Austin Powers : OHBEHAVE
39 Venomous reef dweller : SEASNAKE
40 “Powers of ___” (landmark documentary about the scale of the universe) : TEN
45 Two-piece? : DUET
47 Took off the board : ERASED
48 Floods with junk : SPAMS
49  “… oops, my mistake” : ORNOT
50 Set of beliefs : DOGMA
52 Cold call? : ACHOO
55 Subatomic particle named for a Greek letter : PION
56 “Well, here goes nothing!” : YOLO
58 Mother of the Titans : GAEA
60 “Les ___” : MIZ

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
