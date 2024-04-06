NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, April 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Defeat by a large margin – DRUB
- Accident-___ (clumsy) – PRONE
- Painter Monet – CLAUDE
- Ironic name of Elle Woods’s chihuahua in “Legally Blonde” – BRUISER
- Track athlete – RUNNER
- Double-___ sword – EDGED
- Intoxicating substance sometimes called “bud” – WEED
Down
- Totally out of energy – DRAINED
- Stirred from slumber – ROUSED
- Opposite of over – UNDER
- Intoxicating substance sometimes called “Bud” – BEER
- Polar bear ___ (cold swim) – PLUNGE
- Having a potty mouth – CRUDE
- Make, as 4-Down – BREW
