The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app’s namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

Our Crossword app just got more fun. 🟩 🟨 Wordle has arrived! Download it now: https://t.co/3tW769z5OQ pic.twitter.com/pJVyDaO7Yl — New York Times Games (@NYTGames) August 24, 2022

Thanks to Wordle‘s integration into the Crossword app, players will now be able to save their streaks and not have to worry about not picking up where they left off. The app itself is free to download, but it requires you to sign up for a seven-day free trial in order to continue to play Wordle on the app instead of the browser. However, you will still be able to save your streaks and stats with a free New York Times account.

Of course, players can already save their Wordle game data with a free New York Times account with WordleBot, introduced in July. WordleBot is a companion tool that helps players improve their daily performance by giving them a score between 0-99 based on luck and skill, and also gives advice on how they could do better in future puzzles.

Wordle‘s integration into The New York Times’ Crossword app comes as the game continues to maintain its popularity in the several months following The New York Times’ acquisition of the game. According to The New York Times, 10% of Wordle players have played more than 145 games. The new app gives them a new place to continue to increase that number.

