 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Simpler Times is the game about moving I need right now

Tomas Franzese
By

Simpler Times is that rare game preview that also lines up with goings-on in my personal life. At this year’s Summer Game Fest Play Days, I was able to check out the meditative Day of the Devs indie game from Stoneskip and iam8Bit about packing up to move just before I move across the country in a couple of weeks.

Simpler Times - Summer Game Fest 2023 WORLD PREMIERE REVEAL TRAILER

Of course, making a big move like that surfaces a lot of emotions, and games like Unpacking, and now Simpler Times, are keen on homing in on those feelings. What pleasantly surprised me was that Simpler Times does so with a more reflective, contemplative, and optimistic tone, giving me the confidence I needed before a significant life change.

Recommended Videos

Embrace the move

In Simpler Times, you play as a girl named Taina who is packing up things in her childhood home as she prepares to move away to college. It was inspired by the personal life experiences of its developers at Stoneskip, who recently made the move from Berlin back to Transylvania. My Summer Game Fest Play Days demo was for the game’s opening, which sees Taina packing up things and also eases players into the game’s controls.

Simpler Times plays from a first-person perspective, although it can feel like a point-and-click adventure game as players move around and interact with objects at predetermined places. Despite that, Simpler Times feels surprisingly nonlinear. After some short, in-world tutorials, I was free to explore and pack up various things scattered around Taina’s bedroom. Almost every object within the room was interactable, and I could move and toss them around as I saw fit.

Taina's bedroom in Simpler Times.
Iam8bit

There are a lot of cute, smaller interactions, like taking photos with a camera or picking up a pencil and drawing on a piece of paper, that add more depth than expected. Imagine an immersive sim where instead of trying to find the best way to get through a room or complete a challenge, you were just trying to explore the space to its fullest. I didn’t even find the notebook that serves as an objective list of sorts until the end of my demo time.

The main crux of progression is packing, as I had to find the right objects to put into certain boxes. One would be for childhood stuffed animals, another for Taina’s favorite books. This not only felt like good practice for what I’m about to do in a couple of weeks, but enabled a lot of cute interactions as well. Some objects can be interacted with on a deeper level, like picking up a pencil to draw on a piece of paper.

Most of the time, though, Taina will comment on whatever she’s picking up. That inner monologue is certainly reflective, but it never feels like it gets too pessimistic, at least in the bit of the game that I played. Taina is a little sad to pack away her stuffed animals, but doesn’t act as if she’ll never see them again and instead chooses to think about what it’d be like if she actually brought them with her. A note from a friend that moved also paints the experience as scary, but ultimately rewarding.

Taina uses the camera in Simpler Times.
Iam8bit

These kinds of interactions make Simpler Times a game that encourages people to take control and embrace life changes. Playing the demo was a very positive experience. I came away from it with a smile on my face and a newfound confidence that no matter what challenges I encounter during my move, things will work out how they are supposed to. Playing a bit of Simpler Times reminded me that moving doesn’t have to be a scary thing, and that made it the most pleasant game I tried at Summer Game Fest Play Days this year.

Simpler Times will be released for PC in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Sonic Frontiers is one of the weirdest games I’ve ever played
Sonic grinds on a rail in Sonic Frontiers.

Ever since Sonic Frontiers was first revealed, it's been a bit of a question mark for fans. The Breath of the Wild-like “open zone” gameplay certainly looked like a bold new direction for the franchise, but you can never expect a surefire win when it comes to Sonic and its eclectic history. I personally had no idea what to expect when I sat down for the game for a demo as part of Summer Game Fest; it could have been revolutionary or terrible.

After playing a 30-minute slice of it, I still have no idea what to think. All I can confidently say for now is that Sonic Frontiers is one of the weirdest AAA video games I’ve ever played.
Rolling around
My demo started right at the top of the game. Sonic wakes up in a grassy field after some unexplained occurrence separates him from Tails and Amy Rose. After a brief second of exposition, it was off to the races. I was dropped into a more linear introduction where I learned the basics of how to move, use my homing attack, and solve simple world puzzles. Soon after that, the world opened up and I was free to do whatever I wanted before my demo timer ran out.

Read more
Day of the Devs 2022 features killer trains and playable flies
A spider train chases a player in Choo-Choo Charles.

As part of Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs hosted its annual livestream filled with indie games. This year’s show spotlighted 16 games, some of which were world premieres.

Day of the Devs is an event put on every year by Double Fine and iam8bit. The teams work with Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony, and others to highlight a handful of independent games coming to various platforms. In previous years, its featured hits like Untitled Goose Game and Death’s Door.

Read more
Horror movie legend John Carpenter is making a new zombie game
The title card for toxic commando.

Toxic Commando, a new first-person zombie shooter game from the mind of famed film director John Carpenter, was revealed at Summer Game Fest 2023 and will be arriving next year.

John Carpenter is best known for his directorial talents, with films such as Halloween, The Thing, and They Live among his many classics. However, he is no stranger to the world of video games. He composed the score for Sentinal Returns in 1998, and was a story consultant on FEAR 3. He has now partnered up with Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment to make a new title called Toxic Commando.

Read more