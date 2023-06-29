Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi revealed his latest game during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase: To a T. The oddball title, currently in development for Xbox and PC, tells the story of a child perpetually stuck in a T-pose.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023

We first learned about Takahashi’s new project during last year’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase. At the time, all we got was confirmation it was in the works and a quick teaser showing a child snoring in bed. It wasn’t a terribly descriptive clip in hindsight, as it hid what turned out to be a much weirder premise.

Recommended Videos

To a T is described as an episodic 3D adventure game about a T-shaped child. Its reveal trailer signals a very comedic experience, as we see a montage of shots chronicling the T-posing teen’s daily struggles. The clip is set to an original theme song that explains his condition. It’s an absolute riot.

Though the trailer doesn’t explain much about its gameplay, a press release gave more details on what to expect. The description sets the stage for an episodic coming-of-age story about its teenage character (named Teen) growing up in a coastal town with his mother and dog. He’ll gain abilities related to his shape, fight bullies, and discover the secrets of his lineage.

The project is Takahashi’s second game under Annapurna Interactive, following 2019’s Wattam. That game was created with an indie studio called Funomena, which was the subject of controversy last year after abuse issues were leveled against its co-founder Robin Hunicke. The studio shut down amid the controversy and is not involved in Takahashi’s new project.

To a T doesn’t have a release date, but it’s currently in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations