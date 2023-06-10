 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Summer Game Fest’s show-stealer isn’t the game you’re expecting

Giovanni Colantonio
By

There was no shortage of exciting games at this year’s Summer Game Fest. Geoff Keighley’s annual live stream featured excellent trailers from games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Sonic Superstars. As part of that event, Keighley also hosted a two-day in-person event where press and content creators got to go hands on with some of the games featured during the showcase and this year’s Day of the Devs stream. Digital Trends was on hand for the event, and we demoed a wealth of high-profile games, from Alan Wake 2 to Mortal Kombat 1.

The game that’s stuck out most so far, though, perhaps isn’t the one you’re expecting: Cocoon.

COCOON - Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2023

Published by Annapurna Interactive, the mysterious indie is an atmospheric adventure that combines insects and machinery. It’s a little hard to get a sense of what it is from a trailer, but it left an incredibly strong impression on me after 20 minutes of play time — so much so that I was genuinely bummed when I had to put my controller down. I’m already dying to return to Cocoon‘s unexplainable world and unravel more of its quiet mysteries.

Recommended Videos

A bug’s life

In Cocoon, players take the role of a winged insect lost in a strange world that’s somehow both mechanical and natural. It’s an odd fusion, with robotic, insect-like structures populating its eye-catching 3D world. I wouldn’t fully understand what I was seeing until I talked to some members of the development team after playing it, who cited Alien as a huge inspiration. That certainly shows, as the world almost reminds me of a more colorful (and less phallic) version of H.R. Giger’s artwork.

An alien structure appears in Cocoon.
Annapurna Interactive

When I picked up a controller to play the demo, I knew absolutely nothing about Cocoon or how it played. I’d seen a reveal trailer for it previously, but that didn’t explain too much about its gameplay. I’d quickly find myself in a totally abstract series of traversal puzzles, where I’d buzz around and interact with different objects and symbols to open up the world piece by piece.

What’s remarkable is that the demo I played didn’t offer any sort of tutorial. There was no HUD or markers showing me where to go, nor did I ever get a button prompt telling me I could interact with an object. And yet, I always knew exactly what to do. When I found a glowing symbol on the ground, I instinctively walked over and held down a button until it filled up with light. Later, I’d carry an orb around through a gauntlet of puzzles whose solutions came to me without a second thought. Something about its visual language feels incredibly natural — almost universal — in a way that brings me back to last year’s Tunic.

Also impressive is how much developer Geometric Interactive is able to pull from what’s essentially a one-button control scheme. I’d only control my dung beetle-like character with the control stick and a single button throughout my playtime, but I’d interact with the world in so many ways that it hardly ever felt simple or boring. For instance, the orb-carrying mechanic I mentioned would take a sudden turn later on when I gained a power up that would allow me to illuminate hidden bridges while holding it. It was entirely new way of interacting with the world without shaking up a minimalistic control scheme that anyone can understand.

A bug carries an orb in Cocoon.
Annapurna Interactive

That strength would be on full display in a surprising boss fight, which had me dodging around a giant bug’s crystalline attacks, running over a burrowing insect to pop it out of the ground, and throwing it like a bomb. It’s a streamlined encounter in terms of controls, but that doesn’t make it feel any less thrilling than a boss fight in a full-on action game.

It’s hard to fully describe what makes Cocoon so alluring in words. After 20 minutes, I was fully mystified by its intricately designed world and incredibly natural puzzle solving that made it easier to lose myself in the adventure’s surreal atmosphere. Everyone I’ve talked to who played the demo at Summer Game Fest had a similar experience, leading to a lot of conversations where we struggled to put our fingers on what makes Cocoon feel as truly special as it is.

Trust me: You’ll get it when you play it.

Editors' Recommendations

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Summer Game Fest returns just before E3 2023 next June
The official artwork confirming Summer Game Fest's return on June 8, 2023.

Geoff Keighley has confirmed when Summer Game Fest will return in June 2023. It will begin with a live kickoff show on June 8, 2023, placing Keighley's game announcement alternative less than a week before E3's grand (intended) 2023 return.
Unlike past years, Summer Game Fest Live Kickoff 2023 will feature a live audience, like Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards. It will take place in the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, with tickets going on sale in early 2023. It will still be livestreamed across platforms like YouTube and Twitch, though. It's currently unknown who's participating, how long Summer Game Fest will run afterward, or if it will feature a Summer Game Fest Play Days-like element for fans. Still, Keighley says all of that info will be revealed ahead of the event next year, teasing what people can expect. 
"In keeping with tradition, we'll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months," Keighley says in a press release. 
That June 8 start date, and the other Summer Game Fest events likely to follow, put Keighley's show just ahead of E3 2023. The ESA and ReedPop plan to bring E3 back between June 13 and June 16, 2023. With five days of lead time on E3, Summer Game Fest can coexist with the long-running gaming conference and encompass the plethora of publisher showcases that tend to precede E3.
Geoff Keighley made it clear that he wants Summer Game Fest and E3 to coexist for a while. "We've had extensive conversations with ReedPop about E3," he said in an interview with Epic Games Store. "I think it'll kind of fit together and flow kind of from what we're doing into what they're doing and stuff. E3, to me, is this kind of master brand that represents gaming news in June."
With the start date of Summer Game Fest confirmed, the coexistence of these two summer gaming events is a reality. Summer Game Fest returns on June 8, 2023.

Read more
Stray isn’t the only emotional, postapocalyptic animal game out today
stray and endling extinction is forever comparison

Annapurna Interactive's Stray is the most noteworthy game releasing this week. It's an atmospheric post-apocalyptic game that muses about humanity's self-destructive tendencies and how nature will outlast us all. Oh, and it stars an adorable cat.
Stray's purrfect protagonist has garnered a lot of attention, in turn exposing people to an emotional experience about humanity's impact on nature. But what if I told you it wasn't the only environmentally friendly game starring a cute animal to launch today on July 19. Enter Endling: Extinction is Forever.
Developed by Herobeat Studios and published by HandyGames, Endling: Extinction is Forever is an adventure survival game that doesn't pull any punches in showing how humanity decimates the environment and ruins the lives of animals that just want to survive. Both Stray and Endling: Extinction is Forever touch on the horrors of our global environmental crisis and humanity's impact on animals and nature, and both are worth your time, even if Stray is the one dominating the conversation.
Endling - Extinction is Forever // Release Date Reveal Trailer
Extinction in real-time
From the start, Endling: Extinction is Forever doesn't pull any punches. You play as a mother fox, running through a burning forest at the beginning of the game. She's knocked off a cliff by a dying moose, almost hit by a car, and hides in a small cave. She gives birth to four cubs, which you can customize with different colors and fur features. It's a memorable start to the adventure, and the struggles only continue from there.
One of your four cubs is kidnapped by a hunter at the start of the adventure, and from there, you explore with your three remaining cubs by your side. You'll scavenge for food, teach your cubs how to dig, climb, and more as you encounter new obstacles, and learn more about the megacorp ruining what was once a lush area rife with wildlife. Your three remaining cubs can die in some situations, too, so the survival aspect of Endling: Extinction is Forever is emphasized just as much as the exploration of this ever-evolving map.

The routes you explore constantly evolve as the game progresses, not just visually but in the obstacles you encounter. Areas that were once safe will have instant-kill guard dogs, making treks for food longer. The furry hunters roam the map, keeping you on your toes, and food appears somewhat randomly, so you aren't guaranteed to get fed from the same spot every day. The game does an excellent job of putting you in the mindset of this miserable animal that just wants it and its cubs to survive while the world around it is doing everything to kill them.
A couple of strays
While Endling: Extinction is Forever is more tense and high stakes, it's thematically similar to Stray. In Digital Trends' Stray review, we noted that the game "delivers a socially conscious sci-fi narrative" and has a "clear environmentalist streak, for instance, digging into how humanity is poisoning itself out of existence." Endling: Extinction is Forever tackles the same topic but shines a greater spotlight on letting the player see the downfall play out. You see people in the area ruining the environment before turning against each other and nearly being wiped out. The world is constantly changing in Endling: Extinction is Forever, and you can feel it, even as a fox.

Read more
Here’s the full schedule of summer video game livestreams
Promotional art for Starfield.

E3 is not taking place this year, but a plethora of independently created video game announcement livestreams are popping up. From Sony to Geoff Keighley to THQ Nordic, a lot of people and companies are airing video game livestreams that gaming fans will want to tune into over the course of this summer.
These are the most important video game reveal-focused livestreams that you should keep an eye on between June and August 2022 via Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon coverage.
June 2: State of Play
State of Play | June 2, 2022 [ENGLISH]
Sony is holding another State of Play at 3 p.m. PT on June 2. Similar to March's showcase, this one will feature multiple games, rather than being dedicated to one game like Sony's Gran Turismo 7 and Hogwarts Legacy State of Play streams. Specifically, Sony says in a PlayStation Blog post that its fans should expect "exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2." It doesn't look like God of War: Ragnarok will show up here, but it will certainly be a welcome surprise if it does.
June 6: LRG3 Showcase
Physical game distributor Limited Run Games and Mega64 announced that they would hold the third annual LRG Showcase at 1 p.m. PT on June 6, 2022 on Twitch. The LRG3 Showcase will feature 30 games overall, mainly highlighting titles that Limited Run Games plans to give a physical release to over the next year. 
June 7: Sonic Central
June is a big month for Sonic as Sega continues to share new info on Sonic Frontiers and prepares to release Sonic Origins on June 23. As part of its June festivities for the blue blur, Sega is holding yet another Sonic Central livestream to reveal "project, partnerships, and events happening in 2022." It begins at 9 a.m. PT on June 7.
June 9: Upload VR Showcase
Fans of VR games will want to tune into the Upload VR Showcase at 8 a.m. on June 9. This presentation is solely focused on highlighting upcoming VR games from developers big and small. While Upload VR isn't teasing any specific games for the show, the article confirming the event claims that it will have "the most new game reveals we’ve ever featured at a showcase, including some from companies yet to release VR games."
June 9: Summer Game Fest
https://twitter.com/geoffkeighley/status/1531666856989237253
At 11 a.m. PT on June 9, Geoff Keighley will host his second annual Summer Game Fest livestream dedicated to showing exciting games from publishers big and small. The re-reveal of Elden Ring happened during last year's stream, so this is definitely a stream that you'll want to keep an eye on. The tweet above confirms that major publishers like 2K, Activision, Capcom, EA, PlayStation, Sega, WB Games, and Xbox are participating. The showcase will last two hours. 
June 9: Day of the Devs: SGF Edition 
Summer Game Fest's showcase will be immediately followed by Day of the Devs: SGF Edition at 1 p.m. PT. This showcase will highlight a variety of upcoming video games. A press release for the event confirms that it will feature a new trailer for Bear and Breakfast and a new game from Monument Valley developer Ustwo Games, in addition to plenty of other independent developers. 
June 9: Devolver Marketing Countdown to Marketing
Devolver Direct 2022 Teaser | Watch June 9 @ 3PM Pacific
Devolver Digital will hold another satirical showcase at 3 p.m. PT on June 9. Titled the "Devolver Marketing Countdown to Marketing," expect this showcase to poke fun at how companies countdown to their main showcases with pre-shows and highlight some new games from Devolver. Cult of the Lamb is confirmed to be there, and Devolver is also promising to reveal some new games during the show. 
June 10: Epic Games Summer Showcase 
https://twitter.com/EpicGames/status/1534969752862478354
At 11 a.m. PT on June 10, Epic Games is holding its own video game showcase. It says the event will primarily be focused on "diving into new announcements and updates for PC titles on the Epic Games Store" that are launching both in 2022 and next year. 
June 10: The Outriders: Wordslayer Endgame Broadcast
At 11:45 a.m. PT on June 10, Square Enix and People Can Fly will hold yet another Outriders Broadcast. This livestream will be specifically focused on endgame content for Outriders: Worldslayer, a massive expansion for the sci-fi shooter that is launching on June 30. 
June 10: Tribeca Games Spotlight
As part of Summer Game Fest, Tribeca will highlight its 2022 game selections during a livestream at 12 p.m. PT on June 10. We know that Tribeca's game selections this year are A Plague Tale: Requiem, American Arcadia, As Dusk Falls, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, Immortality, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, The Cub, Thirsty Suitors, and Venba, so this livestream won't have much in the way of surprises. Still, it will provide updates on some of the industry's best-looking indie games.
June 11: Future of Play Direct
Future of Play Direct Livestream I Summer of Gaming 2022
IGN is getting in on the video game showcase fun with the Future of Play Direct at 10:30 a.m. PT on June 11. IGN promises that the event will have "new game announcements, trailers, musical performances, special guests, and more." While the event will likely be focused on indie titles, some cool new game may emerge during this showcase. 
June 11: Wholesome Direct 2022 
Wholesome Direct 2022 Teaser Trailer
Wholesome Direct is a yearly livestream that highlights cute indie games that are much more wholesome than violent. The event's organizers tease that this year's event will have "new game reveals, exclusive footage, and even games that will launch during the show," so it's worth tuning into if you want to see what cute indie games should be on your radar. 
June 11: Future Games Show
Future Games Show 2022
GamesRadar is holding yet another gaming showcase at 12 p.m. PT on June 11. Future Games Show livestreams often focus on highlighting cool indie and AA games, so don't expect the next major AAA bombshell to be here. But we can expect reveals from companies like Amanita Design, Team17, and Thunderful. Overall, GamesRadar claims that 40 games will be shown during June's Future Games Show. 
June 11 and 13: Guerrilla Collective 3
The Guerilla Collective is an indie showcase that takes place over the course of two separate days. The first presentation takes place at 8 a.m. PT on June 11 while the second one follows it up at 1 p.m. PT on June 13. You can see lists of many of the indie games participating in both the June 11 and June 13 events on the Guerrilla Collective's website. 
June 12: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (no Activision just yet) returns at 10 a.m. PT on June 12. Even though Redfall and Starfield were both recently delayed to 2023, this is still probably going to contain our best looks at these games yet! On top of that, there are plenty of other upcoming Xbox exclusives that Microsoft could show like Avowed, Fable, the new Forza Motorsport, Contraband, and Perfect Dark. Ultimately, Microsoft has a lot to prove with this year's showcase as it needs to demonstrate why 2022 will still be a compelling year for Xbox consoles and Game Pass without Redfall and Starfield. Check out everything that was announced.
June 12: PC Gaming Show
Just a couple of hours after Xbox and Bethesda's showcase, you can expect PC Gamer to hold an announcement-filled livestream of its own. The PC Gaming Show starts at 12:30 p.m. on June 12 and will contain over 45 upcoming PC games. Titles teased by PC Gamer so far include Arma 4, a Half-Life: Alyx mod called Levitation, Immortality, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Victoria 3, and unannounced games from Klei Entertainment and 11 Bit Studios. If you're a fan of PC Gaming, this is definitely a show you'll want to tune into. 
June 13: Capcom Showcase

Read more