 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

If you’re done with Palworld, try this monster-catching game next

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A summoner poses with chimera in Dicefolk.
Good Shepard Entertainment

Who would have thought that 2024 would be the year of the monster-collecting game? While several have tried (and often struggled) to recapture the joys of Pokémon, this year’s Palworld is perhaps the first game that’s ever truly been able to pull it off. Granted, it did that by trading in finely tuned RPG combat for Ark-like survival crafting that makes it an entirely different game, but a win’s a win. While Palworld has broken records on Steam, its early access nature means you can hit its bottom quickly — something fans seem to be struggling with as its player count continues to drop.

Thankfully, there’s another monster-catching game you can move on to next. Dicefolk is a new roguelike where players amass a team of animal pals and control them in turn-based battles with dice. As is fashionable as of late, it’s another indie genre fusion that looks to mix roguelikes, deck-builders, and monster-catching RPGs. While it doesn’t excel in any individual category, Dicefolk does offer a creative mash-up of the three that’s sure to find its loyalists.

Recommended Videos

Gotta roll ’em all

Dicefolk follows a fairly traditional roguelike formula, though one that’s loaded up with twists. When I start a run, I’m dropped into a small map dotted with different icons. Some take me into a battle, while others give me upgrades or let me shop for gear. My goal in each level is to find and defeat the boss encounter, while tackling as many of the area’s challenges as I want to refine my party.

Related

That tried-and-true format comes with two distinct twists. The first is monster catching. I don’t fight any foes directly, but rather have a team of three chimera who I can throw into turn-based battles. Each has its own base attack value, HP, and gear slots that let me equip relics. Since I can only ever have three friends at once, runs are full of tough decision-making as I have to constantly part ways with one monster if I want to add a new one to my party. Runs are about assembling a perfect trio of monsters and upgrading them as best I can to maximize their potential.

Chimera battle one another in Dicefolk.
Good Shepard Entertainment

That twist would be fresh enough for the genre, but that’s only the “folk” half of the title. More intriguing is its dice deck-building component, which takes Dicefolk in a very unexpected direction. Battles play out like a Pokémon rotation battle where both my monsters and my foes appear in circles on screen. At the start of a combat turn, a set of dice containing actions appears on both mine and the enemy’s side. Those dice contain actions, including attacking, rotating the team left or right, shielding, and more. The turn doesn’t end until I play all of my enemy’s dice, in addition to my own.

It was a little confusing to wrap my head around at first. Part of me is left scratching my head as I try to figure out who I am as a player since I control the action on both sides. It’s some minor befuddlement; all that matters is that it creates a unique combat setup. Battles almost play out like an RPG board game where I need to carefully decide which enemy I’m going to attack at any given time, and deduce the best way to take incoming damage to keep my party healthy. In one turn, I might rotate one enemy out for one with a weaker attack value before letting it hit one of my pals. Or perhaps I’ll rotate one of my own pals into the lead position while protected with a shield, allowing it to safely tank a hit for the team. That’s the kind of strategy a round requires.

There’s some roguelike customization and deck-building hooks that latch onto that idea. Blacksmiths allow me to graft different actions onto my die faces, letting me tweak what my pals can potentially do on a turn. I can also buy held items for my team, which gives each critter passive perks that can change my strategy. On top of that, I can hold on to a few one-time-use poker chips that I can use during any battle to drop in some extra healing, damage, and more.

A player selects an item in Dicefolk.
Good Shepard Entertainment

While there are a lot of neat ideas here, they don’t always fit together. The dice and monster catching elements can feel disparate at times, with not a lot of synergy between dice and items. I’ve yet to crack the flow of a successful run, as I’m left juggling the little money I get during a run between upgrading the two systems. It’s a lot to manage considering that battles quickly scale up in difficulty and healing options between them are scarce.

Though it’s yet to fully click with me, the core idea of Dicefolk carries a lot of charm. The dice-based combat rewards players that have a knack for “order of operations” planning. And if nothing else, it’s great to see someone mess around with Pokémon’s long-lost rotation format to great effect. If you’re simply on the hunt for more colorful pals, Dicefolk provides that with an extra layer of strategy that I can’t imagine will be cloned anytime soon.

Dicefolk launches on February 22 for PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
If you love The Oregon Trail, you need to try this historical strategy game
Key art for Last Train Home.

The pitch for Last Train Home probably isn't what you'd expect from a PC strategy game. It Adapts the experiences of Czech Legionnaires who had to fight their way across Russia and Siberia during the eve of World War I and the dawn of the Russian Civil War. They went across the country by train, fighting to survive station by station, so they could get on a boat in eastern Russia and get home. Even as someone who enjoys reading up on history, it's a story I hadn't heard -- and I certainly didn't expect to learn about it from a video game. It's a surprising premise that takes me back to playing The Oregon Trail, which exposed a whole new piece of American history to me as a kid.

Interaction is sometimes the best way to get the emotional heft of a story across. The journey Last Train Home depicts feels like it'd work best in a video game, where players can personally experience the feeling of scavenging for ever-dwindling supplies while micromanaging soldiers in the hopes that as many of them can get home as possible. After a few hours of play, I see how gaming was the best medium to make people more aware of the emotional pathos of this story. Ashborne Games and THQ Nordic delivered a captivating real-time strategy and survival game that does just that with Last Train Home.
The Oregon Train
Last Train Home feels like the unexpected hybrid of Company of Heroes, This War of Mine, and The Oregon Trail. Players control a train and a small group of Czech Soldiers, and the goal is to constantly push forward from station to station until they reach the eastern coast of Russia. Resources like fuel, food, and other resources are ever-dwindling as time passes, progress is made, the train's size and capabilities expand, and soldiers get exhausted or hurt, reducing productivity.

Read more
For Microsoft, indies aren’t Game Pass extras. They’re the future of Xbox
A list of indie games on Xbox appears in a grid.

Xbox may be about as corporate a brand as you can find, but it’s been a surprisingly vital platform for independent developers. That dates back to the Xbox Live Arcade days of old, when small developers were given a place to easily publish their projects on consoles. Rather than pulling away from those days, Xbox has only doubled down on its relationship to indies in the years since through initiatives like ID@Xbox and a Developer Acceleration Program designed to help underrepresented developers get their games out.

Over the past few months, the brand has been on a global tour to reach small developers directly and court them to Xbox. That effort would take the company to New York City on November 18, where Xbox leadership would speak to local developers and students about how to submit to their programs (the event would also feature a questionably timed speech from New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid an FBI investigation into his campaign funds). It’s clear that Microsoft is investing a lot of time and money into signing deals with small developers, but why make the effort when it could comfortably thrive just by publishing major titles through acquired publishers like Activision Blizzard and Bethesda?

Read more
If you want more Five Nights at Freddy’s, try these 5 horror games next
Three cute robots stand on a stage in Five Nights at Freddy's.

For almost a decade, Five Nights at Freddy's has been giving gamers nightmares with its animatronic jump scares across multiple sequels and spin-off titles. Now, there's even a Five Nights at Freddy's feature film in theaters and on Peacock out this weekend. Even though the film has been met with less than enthusiastic reviews, it's hard for a franchise to get much bigger than that.

Those who are itching to get more of the game's universe can do so when Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 hits consoles and PC this December, but that's a long way away if you're simply looking for a good Halloween fright. If you can't wait that long for some fresh scares from Freddy and his fiendish friends but still want to grab some similar scary vibes before the month is up, these five games are the perfect way to follow up Five Nights at Freddy's. And if none of these are your speed, you can always just replay the FNAF series.
Alien: Isolation

Read more