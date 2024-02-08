 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you want to up your Tekken 8 game, try this stickless controller

DeAngelo Epps
By
A Razer Kitsune floats in front of a purple background.
Razer

With the release of Tekken 8, I’ve been at a bit of a crossroads. I had no clue what controller I wanted to use to learn and beat the rest of the competition. A standard Xbox controller? PlayStation’s DualSense? A fightstick? Or maybe it’s time I looked to the future and tried out a hitbox controller? That last option is the one I’d ultimately go with, thanks to the Razer Kitsune.

Released last year, the Razer Kitsune is a hitbox-style fighting gamepad with no joystick. Its selling point is that it is sleeker than most hitbox controllers on the market and features high-quality buttons. It’s a great option for those who love that style of control, but don’t love carrying around a big, boxy gamepad. The true question, though, was whether or not I would prefer it over a classic gamepad, my Tekken comfort zone. I decided to take on a fighting game gauntlet with a day of matches with my little brother in just about every fighter I own to find out.

Recommended Videos

What is a hitbox controller?

A hitbox controller is a stickless arcade pad. It retains all the classic attack buttons but replaces the directional stick with buttons. I would compare it to playing on a keyboard but with more comfortable buttons to press and the up button placed where your thumbs rest. You may have heard of it a few times due to the controversy it causes in the fighting game community over it being the “easy way” to play fighting games.

Related

While this isn’t quite the “cheatbox” many call it, hitbox controllers offer plenty of advantages over gamepads and traditional arcade sticks. That’s because replacing a directional stick with buttons gives you more precise control over movements. While you may mistakenly hit an extra corner when doing a special move or going for advanced movement in a game on a stick, a hitbox allows you to simply press the directions instead of moving in that direction. This also lessens the load on the wrist, making it more comfortable for some.

A deconstructed Razer Kitsune sits on a table.
Razer

These bonuses make the hitbox a perfect choice for a game that requires split-second directional inputs for attacks and movements. When I jumped into Tekken 8 with the Razer Kitsune, I immediately felt a difference from the pad I was playing on. My movement was more crisp. While things felt stiff on a gamepad, I could immediately move with purpose on the Kitsune.

Testing the Kitsune

This instant comfort wasn’t just due to the leverless style of the Kitsune but also to the buttons. I’ve never been a keyboard switch scientist, let alone a fightstick one. I’ve always just stuck with what’s pre-installed on whatever I buy. What’s pre-installed here are short switches that not only are quick to press but offer great feedback and feel great to the touch. When a button offers great response time, that goes hand in hand with the demands of a fighting game.

I could wavedash and Korean backdash (a deep Tekken technique) with minimal effort, but I wondered how it would fare in other fighters. I took it over to The King of Fighters, SoulCalibur, and Capcom classics Cyberbots and Vampire Savior. The Kitsune improved my performance across the board. In Vampire Savior, for instance, I was able to execute Zabel’s famously difficult low airdashes with ease. As an important bonus, the Kitsune never felt like it was going to slide out of my lap despite its small size, thanks to its grippy bottom material.

Lilith attacking Talbain with her clone in Darkstalkers.
Capcom

It only took one day of playing countless fighters with my little brother to know that the Kitsune would become a go-to controller for most fighting games. Surprisingly, I don’t think Tekken 8 will be one of those games. While it’s a fantastic controller, I find too much comfort in an Xbox gamepad that I can’t fully switch now that I’m used to it in Tekken. At the end of the day, it’s best to play on whatever you find the most comfortable.

But it’s always worth experimenting if you’re hitting a skill wall in games like Tekken 8. And as far as experiments go, the Razer Kitsune is a well-built gaming gadget that you’re sure to get some use out of. You’ll never catch me doing Zabel’s low instant airdashes in Vampire Savior on an arcade stick again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
DeAngelo Epps
DeAngelo Epps
De'Angelo Epps is a gaming writer passionate about the culture, communities, and industry surrounding gaming. His work ranges…
How to factory reset a Nintendo Switch (and Switch OLED)
A Nintendo Switch, undocked, laying on a table.

The Nintendo Switch actually offers multiple levels of intensity and style when you factory reset its firmware, a process also known as a 'hard reset'. Doing so is a great final step that should resolve just about any software troubleshooting issue. You'll also find yourself wanting to perform a factory reset on your Nintendo Switch before reselling it to protect your data.

Read more
Xbox Series S and Series X just had their prices slashed at this retailer
Xbox Series X and S system.

We've found an unlikely source of Xbox Series S deals and Xbox Series X deals, if you're planning to buy one of Microsoft's current-generation consoles. Dell has slashed the price of the Xbox Series S by $60, so it's down to $240 from $300, while the Xbox Series X is discounted by $50 for a lowered price of $450 from $500. We're not sure how much time is remaining on these savings, so if you want to get either console for cheaper than usual, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible. If you keep delaying the transaction, there's a chance that you miss out.
Microsoft Xbox Series S -- $240, was $300

The Microsoft Xbox Series S is the cheaper version among the two consoles, primarily because it goes fully digital as there's no disc drive. You'll instead be downloading your games from the Xbox Store, or through your subscription to Xbox Game Pass. You'll still be able to play the best Xbox Series X games on the Xbox Series S, whether they're multi-platform hits or the best Xbox Series X exclusives. If you prefer going digital with your games anyway, and you like the titles that you can access through Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Series S may be more than enough for you, and it's going to let you save some cash compared to buying the Xbox Series X.

Read more
Ahead of Rebirth, it’s time to give Final Fantasy VII Remake some overdue respect
Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

When Final Fantasy VII Remake launched in 2020, tensions were high.

Fans of the original Final Fantasy VII, both a genre- and childhood-defining RPG, were already skeptical about the project due to the fact that it would only adapt a very short slice of the 1997 release. Those frustrations would get compounded by some much more serious ones: Remake would launch weeks into the social isolation era of COVID-19. Despite getting a warm critical reception, the unusual remake would quickly become a polarizing game among fans. Even Digital Trends was critical of it at the time: "Although the complete Final Fantasy VII storyline is a fascinating, emotional globe-trotting adventure, this first 40-hour romp is anything but."

Read more