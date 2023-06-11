 Skip to main content
This ingenious Summer Game Fest indie needs to be on your radar

Giovanni Colantonio
By
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

I’ll be honest: I can never remember half of the games that appear on a live stream like Summer Game Fest.

Whenever I look back at a list of everything announced during a big video game reveal showcase, I usually find that I have no memory of at least a few games, despite the fact that I definitely saw them. That was exactly the case with Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior. The indie action game was announced near the end of Summer Game Fest’s two-hour broadcast, and by that point, my brain was at capacity. I simply couldn’t remember yet another game at that point.

Lysfanga - Official Reveal Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2023

After actually getting to play Lysfanga at a press event following Summer Game Fest, I certainly won’t forget it again. The time-shifting action game is an ingenious indie that turns basic hack-and-slash combat into a strategic puzzle game. It’s an incredibly clever, satisfying idea that you’ll want to keep on your radar.

Send in the clones

At first glance, Lysfanga seems relatively basic. it’s a top-down, linear action game where players cut through arenas full of enemies. Combat is basic enough with two attack buttons that send the main character hacking through enemies. I have a magic spell that can blast enemies from afar and a “super” ability that can take out a pack of enemies quickly. It’s all standard for the genre.

Remnants walk into an arena in Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior.
Quantic Dream

That’s where the twist comes in. When I enter an arena, I actually only have around 15 seconds to cut through as many of them as I can. When that timer runs out, time runs back and I start back from the beginning of the room as a copy of myself (called a Remnant). Everything I did in those first 15 seconds happens as I control my second character, as a ghost version of my first run plays out in real time. The goal here is to clear every enemy in a room in one go using as many remnants as I need to wipe them out in one room. I’m working together with every past version of myself.

So on one run, I might focus on the left side of an arena and take out every enemy there. On my second, I move to the right and take care of that side. On my final run, I’ll see my first two Remnants taking care of those enemies on the side as I clean up the ones in the middle. It’s one of those video game magic tricks that’s a delight to see unfold every time.

That system gets even more complex too. At one point, I’m introduced to two enemies linked together with a strand. I need to make sure they’re both killed at the same time during a run, leaving me to carefully time my Remnant’s attacks so they line up with one another. Later, I have to take down a much bigger enemy who protects itself with a massive shield. To beat it, I use one Remnant to draw its attention for a few seconds. Then I rewind time and run around its back while it’s distracted by that previous clone.

Remnants attack a shielded enemy in Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior.

While it’s primarily an action game, it almost becomes a strategic puzzler. At the start of every encounter, I have the ability to pan the camera around the room so I can see where every enemy is. That lets me pre-plan a series of routes that I can send Remnants on to take everything down with efficiency. When it all clicks, it feels less like slashing through enemies and more like solving a puzzle. It’s a more cerebral hack-and-slash that feels especially tailored to my interests.

I’m incredibly curious to see what else Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior has to offer. The demo I played didn’t include any of its story elements, so I have no idea what to expect from its narrative side. I also hope it can keep finding ways to escalate its puzzle-like complexity, as that’s really what’s drawing me in currently. Regardless, I’m already totally hooked. It’s the kind of video game hook that’s so clever, I just want to watch players’ reactions when they first try it for themselves.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior is scheduled to launch this year on PC.

