Put your thinking cap on: Here are the 10 best puzzle games available today

Great puzzle games come in all shapes and sizes. Grid-based classics like Tetris hold a special place in the hearts of many, while adventure game series like The Legend of Zelda and others have used problem-solving scenarios as the main barriers toward progress. They all share a common theme, though — the capacity to make you rack your brain as you figure them out. The very best puzzle games leave you pondering solutions or marveling at their designs even after you’ve set down the controller. When compiling our list of the best puzzle games, we gave preference to modern games, mostly so you can find any of these games with relative ease and be as stumped and amazed as we are by their brilliance.

‘Puyo Puyo Tetris’ (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4) “Puyo Puyo Tetris?” you ask. Let us explain. The 2017 Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 puzzler combines two beloved, timeless puzzle games into one package. You can play the oddly satisfying mash-up of blobs and blocks on the same grid, but honestly, both games shine brighter individually. With both traditional Tetris and Puyo Pop available to play as originally designed, Puyo Puyo Tetris is double threat. Both games feature drop-down piece mechanics that task players with keeping the screen from overfilling — by eliminating lines in Tetris and groups of blobs in Puyo Pop. Two puzzle games with simplistic but challenging systems, Tetris and Puyo Pop are as entertaining now as they were during their heydays. With Puyo Puyo Tetris, you can switch back and forth between these two masterful puzzlers in seconds. What more could you want? See it

‘Portal’ (PC) It’s almost impossible to overstate the brilliance of Portal. Released in 2007 as one of the five games inside Valve’s The Orange Box, Portal was presented as somewhat of a throw-in title, relative to Half Life 2: Episode Two and Team Fortress 2. Now we know: The quirky and innovative first-person puzzle game is arguably the greatest game in this (or any) compilation. Portal‘s protagonist, Chell, enters the Aperture Science facility that serves as a testing center for its creation, the portal gun. A cheeky AI named GLaDOS propels the narrative, offering clues and ominous warnings along the way, all of which are delivered in a darkly humorous manner. Portal‘s tone and atmosphere is pitch-perfect, but its gameplay is what has made it a lasting triumph. The portal gun shoots blue and orange portals onto surfaces, allowing both objects and Chell to go through one portal and out the other. This relatively rudimentary mechanic seemed so obvious, yet it felt revolutionary. Each section of the game necessitated using the two portals to advance. They start off simple enough. Shoot a blue portal on that wall, place an orange one on top of a high platform, walk through the blue portal and, bam, there’s the exit. But as the game progresses, the physics of the portals proves to be endlessly smart. Portals can help move blocks to complete puzzles, to unlock doors, and dispose of beam-shooting turrets. All the way up to its now-iconic finale, Portal offers a test of wit and ingenuity, to become not only one of the smartest puzzle games ever made, but one of the greatest games of all-time. See it

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ (Nintendo Switch, Wii U) Arguably the best of Nintendo’s many, many Zelda games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has some of the best brain teasers we’ve seen in modern games. Zelda games had largely restricted puzzles to dungeons, but Breath of the Wild goes above and beyond, spreading smaller puzzle shrines all around the game’s spacious map. The smaller puzzle rooms also happen to be better for short pick-up-and-play sessions, as opposed to lengthy sessions in the series’ more elaborate dungeons. With 120 shrine puzzles in all, and four divine beasts containing multiple shrine puzzles in a bigger setting, the game’s scope in terms of puzzle mechanics is vast and varied. From physics puzzles, to ones that require you to complete tasks in a specific order, to others that make use of Link’s unique powers, Breath of the Wild has a bit of everything. All of them work well, even the ones that utilize motion controls, despite grumblings to the contrary. In terms of open-world adventure games, no game has done puzzles to the degree of excellence as Breath of the Wild. See it

‘The Witness’ (PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS/Android) The Witness, a first-person puzzle game in the style of PC adventures like Myst, somehow lived up to the hype. The 2016 follow-up to Jonathan Blow‘s Braid took seven years to make, but its lengthy development cycle was more than worth it. The island is divided into 11 sections, each of which contains many series of mazes to solve. The game doesn’t introduce its concepts explicitly. Instead, it uses each panel to teach you something new about the rules of the game. Solving the game’s 600-plus puzzles — hell, even finding them — requires significant head scratching. Many of the puzzles require you to look at your surroundings for context clues — read leaf patterns in the tree above, or listen to birds chirping around you. To solve some of The Witness‘ puzzles, you might wind up pulling out a pen and paper to draw possible solutions, or cut out shapes to see what fits. That’s the beauty of The Witness. It propels you to go to those unprecedented steps to solve the puzzle at hand. When you finally discover the solution, you’ll feel like you can do anything. See it