 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Sorry Starfield, but Chants of Sennaar is my most anticipated September game now

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

For the past five years, I’ve been chasing the high I felt the first time I played Return of the Obra Dinn. Lucas Pope’s hit deduction game is unlike anything I’ve ever played, making me feel like a total genius in ways few other games have. The puzzler tasks players with exploring a pirate ship full of dead bodies and piecing together who everyone is and what happened to them. It feels impossible at first due to how little information you have, but finds ingenious ways to lead players to the correct solutions through context clues. No game since has nailed that winning design philosophy in the same way … but Chants of Sennaar may be the game to finally do it.

Developed by Rundisc, Chants of Sannaar is a puzzle-adventure game set to launch on September 5. The unique indie takes some notes from Obra Dinn’s playbook, but in a very different context. Rather than identifying bodies, the myth of Babel-inspired story has players decoding entire languages. They’ll have to deduce the meaning of foreign symbols in order to navigate the world and communicate with its inhabitants. It sounds daunting, but you’ll be surprised by how naturally those solutions come.

Recommended Videos

After going hands-on with a 45-minute demo at this year’s Tribeca Fest, Chants of Sennaar instantly became one of my most anticipated games of 2023’s stacked back half. It’s a clever puzzle premise that’s already changing the way I think about other languages, as well as my capacity to grasp their basics with a little extra brain power.

Tower of Babel

Chants of Sennaar takes place in and around a mysterious tower in the desert. At first, I didn’t know anything about my surroundings, and that’s because there’s not a word of English to explain the background. The inhabitants only speak and write in fictional languages made up of unfamiliar symbols. Characters only speak to me in a series of symbols, and they’re written down on signs I can’t read. All I can do at first is copy them down in my handy notebook.

A character runs by murals in Chants of Sennaar.
Focus Interactive

I very quickly learn how to start deducing the meaning of those symbols. In my first puzzle, I find a lever sitting next to a closed door. There’s a plaque next to the lever with sets of two symbols at both the up and down positions. I notice that the same symbol appears at the end of each set, which gets the wheels spinning. “Maybe that word means ‘lever,” I think to myself, “and these other two are ‘up’ and ‘down’ respectively.” I jot down my guesses in my notebook and continue to the next room.

When I get there, I come across a character on the other side of a waterway. He begins talking to me in symbols, and I assume he’s telling me how to solve a puzzle in the room so he can get past some flooded walkways. That’s when I notice the symbol I had marked as “lever” appearing in his speech bubbles. Whenever players write down a guess for a word’s meaning, it’ll appear above that symbol anytime they come across it. “Lever” didn’t really make sense in this context though, so I doubled back. There were some doors in this room, which I could open and close to change the flow of water. Perhaps those symbols I saw actually meant “open door” or “close door” instead.

Much like Return of the Obra Dinn, Chants of Sennaar has a validation system to make sure players don’t get lost for too long. After seeing a few symbols, my characters jots down a few images in their notebook. One is of a door, while the others indicate that door opening or closing. When I match the corresponding symbols to those images, all my guesses are validated and the game confirms what those symbols mean permanently. As I deduced, “open,” “close,” and “door” were correct.

A notebook shows symbols and drawings in Chants of Sennaar.
Focus Interactive

That’s the core loop in Chants of Sennaar, and it gets much more complex as it goes. Later, I find murals depicting the history of the tower. I use those images to figure out the words for “villager” and “warrior,” as well as some verbs I can pick up from the images. I even figure out some rules for syntax, deducing how pluralization works in the language. All of that comes naturally to me thanks to well-designed, puzzle-like gameplay.

The slice I played teases an even larger scope than that. When I’m flashed forward to a little bit later in the demo, I find a sign that actually contains two languages on it. The lines appear to say the same thing, so I start looking for similarities in the two sentence structures. By doing that, I’m able to match up a few words I understand from one language and figure out what they are in the other. It’s just one of the many ways I saw context clues dished out over 45 minutes, setting the stage for multifaceted puzzling experience.

I’m eager to see how it all plays out in the final game, as I wonder how tricky it might be to juggle multiple languages at once. However, I thought that solving just one would be a daunting task before I started, and I was able to piece it together with little trouble. I’m confident that I can get it done with some critical thinking, and that’s thanks to strong design that’s already made me feel like a linguistic genius.

Chants of Sennaar launches on September 5 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023
A Xaurips from Avowed.

Xbox came off one of its best showcases of all time by holding another that got even more detailed about the games that were announced. Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 was a slower-paced show that went a lot deeper into some of the games present at the June 11 event. It's featured Xbox Game Showcase titles like Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator - Dune Expansion, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Towerborne, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

There were some reveals that were exclusive to this show as well, like DLC for High on Life, an update for Hi-Fi Rush, and some new indie games. It was a surprisingly packed show for being a secondary event. For those who want to know everything that was revealed, we've rounded up every announcement made at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 right here.
High on Life DLC High on Knife revealed
HIGH ON KNIFE DLC TEASER TRAILER

Read more
Everything announced at the June 2023 Capcom Showcase
capcom showcase june 2023 everything announced dragon s dogma 2 lion guy

Hot on the heels of showcases hosted by Geoff Keighley, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Japanese game developer and publisher Capcom held a showcase of its own. This June 2023 Capcom Showcase comes after the successful releases of the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6, and gave Capcom a chance to show us what is has coming next. Titles like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal were shown off, but Capcom also confirmed a couple of new games coming in the future, including Mega Man X DiVE Offline and the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection.
We even got a new look at Pragmata, a game that has been mostly MIA since its 2020 reveal, although our first look at gameplay also came with a delay announcement. To get a full sense of what Capcom revealed at the show, check out this full recap of every announcement made during the June 2023 Capcom Showcase.
Capcom Showcase | 6.12.2023
Mega Man X DiVE Offline was announced
"MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline" Announcement Trailer
A new Mega Man game was announced at the showcase, but it's probably not what you'd expect. It's an offline version of Mega Man X Dive, a mobile game where players can collect and play as lots of Mega Man X series characters across 2D action platformer stages. As the title spells out, this game is also now playable offline. Mega Man X DiVE Offline will be released for iOS, Android, and PC later in 2023.
Pragmata isn't coming out in 2023
PRAGMATA - June 2023 Trailer
Three years after its reveal at the June 2020 PlayStation Showcase, Pragmata reappeared during this Capcom Showcase with a new trailer. It starts with a soldier fighting in a room where a young girl is drawing. It then shows a little bit of gameplay of Pragmata; we see a man in a large spacesuit fight mechs and other robotic enemies before the young girl, who is named Diana, starts to use some technology-based power. Sadly, we also learned that Pragmata will no longer release in 2023, so Capcom can have more time to polish the final product.
Ghost Trick Phantom Detective gets a demo
Ghost Trick - Demo and Demonstration Trailer
Capcom will release its remaster of cult classic Nintendo DS point-and-click adventure game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on June 30. Ahead of that launch, this showcase featured a new trailer for the game. Capcom capped things off by releasing a demo for the game across PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the same platforms the final version of the game will release on.
A new Ace Attorney collection was revealed
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Announcement Trailer
During the Capcom Showcase, we learned that the Ace Attorney series is returning, starting with the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection that brings Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney --: Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney -- Spirit of Justice to modern platforms. It will be released for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2024.
Dragon's Dogma 2 is four times bigger than its predecessor
After its appearance at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Capcom went into more detail about its highly anticipated RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 today. After replaying that trailer, Capcom confirmed that the Pawn system would be returning and that players can venture and fight with up to 3 AI-controlled Pawns. It then revealed that this sequel's open world is about four times the size of the original's. There are also two new major characters: the bow wielder Ulrika and High Priestess Nadinia. New monsters, including one called Medusa, and new player vocations were also teased. Sadly, we did not get a release date, although Capcom reaffirmed that Dragon's Dragon 2 will release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S only.
Everything else 

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess' Xbox Games Showcase was replayed.
Capcom Pro Tour 2023 features Street Fighter 6 and will have a prize pool of over $2 million, spread across three different kinds of tournaments.
Resident Evil 4 remake's VR mode footage from the PlayStation Showcase was shown off again. 
The Capcom Town website's 40th-anniversary additions were revealed.
Capcom ID got an ad.
Exoprimal's narrative elements, modes, and character customization options were detailed in an overview. 
Exoprimal will get a second Open Beta test that runs from June 16 until June 18.
Capcom promoted its 40th-anniversary sale and Steam bundle.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer shows a return to franchise roots
Assassin's Creed Mirage picture

Ubisoft showed off three new Assassin’s Creed games -- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage -- at the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward event.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will release on Meta Quest 2, and players can play as three characters: Ezio, Cassandra, and Connor. Players can block, parry, counterattack, and duel with enemies in VR. There are also a variety of different weapons to choose from, such as hidden blades, swords, tomahawks, bows, crossbows, and throwing knives. The game will also feature comfort settings, like peripheral vision blocking and teleportation to mitigate nausea, vertigo, and fear of heights. It will release sometime during holiday 2023.

Read more