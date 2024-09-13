The video game industry was rocked on Thursday with the news that Annapurna Interactive, the publisher behind successful indie and AA hits like Stray and The Outer Wilds, had lost its entire team.

Bloomberg first broke the news, reporting that all 25 members of the team resigned after negotiations concerning the video game division potentially going independent went south.

Recommended Videos

A spokesperson from the company told Bloomberg that “all existing games and projects will remain under Annapurna,” while new president Hector Sanchez reportedly confirmed that it would “honor existing contracts.”

“Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition,” head of Annapurna Megan Ellison wrote in a statement to Bloomberg. “We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space.”

Annapurna recently announced a partnership with Alan Wake 2 and Control developers Remedy Entertainment to produce film and TV projects based on the company’s properties. That deal won’t be affected by the resignations since film and TV are handled at other parts of Annapurna. Although Annapurna is financing 50% of Control 2‘s development, Remedy communications director Thomas Puha wrote in the announcement that the studio retains full creative ownership and will be publishing the game itself.

Multiple developers who had existing deals with Annapurna provided updates on their situations. Team Ivy Road, a new studio from the maker of The Stanley Parable, said on X (formerly Twitter) that development is still ongoing on its debut title Wanderstop. “While this is a bump in the road we didn’t anticipate, we did want to make sure to let you all know: the tea is still brewing, and we’re still working hard on Wanderstop!”

While this is a bump in the road we didn't anticipate, we did want to make sure to let you all know: the tea is still brewing, and we're still working hard on Wanderstop! https://t.co/j3MgmKnwiE pic.twitter.com/rD9KA2aXi5 — Team Ivy Road 🍵 Wishlist Wanderstop (@IvyRoadGames) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile Tom Hughes, lead narrative designer at Great Ape Games, wrote on X that the team is “safe for the moment” and moving forward with The Lost Wild. Hughes had previously noted that the team was having a “stressful week” and attributed it to the Annapurna news after it dropped.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out over this. We are safe for the moment and continuing development on The Lost Wild. https://t.co/u25cJJBG5Z — Tom Hughes (@TomHughesDesign) September 13, 2024

Beethoven & Dinosaur was working on its next game with Annapurna, called Mixtape, and posted a quick message on X saying that “Mixtape continues.”

Appreciate all those who reached out. Mixtape continues. pic.twitter.com/8n3U4DiYyj — MIXTAPE by Beethoven & Dinosaur (@bnd_studio) September 13, 2024

Other games still upcoming from the publisher include Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth (which is also being developed in-house), We Kill Monsters, Ghost Bike, To a T from the creator of Katamari Damacy, Morsels, Bounty Star, Lushfoil Photography Sim, Forever Ago, and Skin Deep.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week that president Nathan Gary has stepped down, while the co-heads of Annapurna Interactive, Deborah Mars and Nathan Vella, were also leaving the company. This culminated in the Bloomberg report, which noted that Gary and the rest of the team had resigned after Ellison, pulled out of the negotiations.

Sanchez was appointed in their stead to oversee indie game development. “Under Ellison and her senior leadership, the company will integrate its in-house gaming operations with the rest of Annapurna’s divisions, which include film, TV and theater,” THR reported.