Remedy Entertainment is partnering with Annapurna for a strategic partnership. The deal will see Annapurna financing 50% of Control 2‘s development budget and give the studio the rights to turn both Control and Alan Wake into film and TV projects.
Remedy announced the partnership on Thursday afternoon with an investor press release. The note outlines the specifics of the business deal, which will see film studio Annapurna heavily investing in Control 2. It’ll get the film and TV rights to that franchise and Alan Wake as part of that, though it hasn’t officially announced if adaptations of either are actively in development yet.
Both companies will reap benefits from the deal. Remedy will retain the rights to its IP and get a higher revenue share from its games, while Annapurna will get more money from any audiovisual productions. Annapurna will also retain the licensing rights for any ancillary products related to those adaptations.
“The future of storytelling requires seamlessly integrating gaming, film, and television, and this partnership will allow us to explore new ways of bringing these narratives to life,” Megan Ellison, founder and CEO of Annapurna, writes in Remedy’s press release. “By leveraging Remedy’s innovative narratives and immersive worlds, we can push the boundaries of how stories are told and experienced across mediums.”
What does that mean for players? For one, it means that Remedy can go full steam ahead on Control 2. It also signals that Remedy’s interconnected game universe could finally makes its way to the big screen, something it’s always seemed destined for. Don’t expect any of those projects soon though, as the deal only just came together.