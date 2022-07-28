 Skip to main content
Everything announced at Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022

Hot off the heals of the well-received Stray, Annapurna Interactive held its second annual showcase today so its fans could see what indie games the publisher has in store. Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 was a presentation full of neat game reveals, port announcements, and developer partnership confirmations. We’ve rounded everything Annapurna Interactive highlighted here, so you can make sure you didn’t miss anything in the show. 

Thirsty Suitors still looks great

Jala and Sergio shake hands in Thirsty Suitors.

The showcase kicked off with another look at the gameplay of Thirsty Suitors, which recently won a best in show award at this year’s Tribeca Festival. The game’s quirky dating sim meets turn-based RPG meets skating game premise looks like a joy to experience. We got a look at some of the player’s funnier attacks, like calling their ex’s mom. Unfortunately, Thirsty Suitors still has no release date.

Hindsight gives off Before Your Eyes vibes

A woman views a moment of her life through the shape of a horse.

We got a new trailer and an August 4 release date for Hindsight, a game about a woman remembering her life by viewing memories through objects in the game’s world. Its premise and even gameplay concept are reminiscent of Before Your Eyes, which just came to mobile via Netflix. If you enjoyed that game, you may want to also play Hindsight when it launches early next month. 

Kentucky Route Zero developers tease new game

A gas station at sunset in Kentucky Route Zero.

Kentucky Route Zero is one of the most acclaimed narrative adventure games from the last decade, and Annapurna Interactive is publishing its developer’s next game. The developers at Cardboard Computer showed up to reflect on Kentucky Route Zero’s development and tease their new project. We don’t know much about it yet though, just that it will be funnier than Kentucky Route Zero, focus on performance and animations, and feature a dog.

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem announced

Clem works on her mech in Bounty Star.

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem is an atypical Annapurna Interactive game because it’s a western-themed action game where players get to pilot a giant mech as a bounty hunter. Still, it looks like a lot of fun and will release through Xbox Game Pass and on PS4, PS5, and Steam in 2023.

Yarn Owl is making a game inspired by A Link to the Past

Link walks through trees in A Link to the Past.
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Annapurna Interactive put the spotlight on a small two-person team at Yarn Owl for a bit during the presentation. They are a small, two-person team working on a game inspired by The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. We can’t wait to learn more about this game when the time is right, as the development builds shown off in the dev diary looked promising.

Third Shift announces Forever Ago

A man looks off a mountainside with a dog in Forever Ago.

Next, we got to see a dev diary from Third Shift, who are working on a game called Forever Ago. This narrative game is about an old man exploring and taking pictures of the United States’ diverse landscapes and is based on a real trip one of the developers took.

Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg announce Flock

Richard Hogg, the developer behind Wilmot’s Warehouse, and I Am Dead developers Hollow Ponds confirmed that they are working together to make a new game called Flock. Its flow is reminiscent of thatgamecompany’s Flower, as players fly around a beautiful landscape and create a large flock of flying creatures. It supports co-op too, so players can fly around with their friends. Flock is in development for  PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. It will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch in 2023.

Katamari Damacy’s creator teases a new game

A pair of cows stand in the foreground while a giant katamari stands in a city in Katamari Damacy.

Annapurna Interactive confirmed that it is once again working with Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi on a new game that is still untitled. The teaser doesn’t show much more than a kid snoring while asleep, but knowing Keita Takahashi this game will probably be quite weird. It does not appear that Wattam developer Funomena is involved following the recent controversy

Annapurna is publishing Dreamfeel’s next game

Two people eat together in If Found.

If Found developer Dreamfeel is working on a new game, and Annapurna Interactive is publishing it. During the dev diary focused on the studio, we learned a little bit about some of the developers on the team and that their next game is set in a fantasy version of Ireland and will feature cat people as the primary characters. 

Annapurna is publishing The Lost Wild

A dinosaur makes its way through the trees in The Lost Wild.

To conclude the showcase, Annapurna Interactive confirmed that it will publish The Lost Wild, a first-person survival-horror game that had a viral teaser trailer last year, and features players trying to survive in the wilderness against dinosaurs. While it doesn’t have a release date or platforms outside of Steam just yet, the game’s visuals look amazing, and its premise shows a lot of promise in lieu of a new Dino Crisis or Jurassic Park game.

Ports galore

An archer and an eagle in The Pathless.

While those dev diaries and reveals were the meat of the presentation, a significant portion of the showcase was dedicated to announcing ports for previously released Annapurna Interactive games. Here’s every Annapurna game that’s coming to a new platform.

  • Outer Wilds for Nintendo Switch is still in development but has no release window.
  • Outer Wilds launches for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on September 15, and players can upgrade for free.
  • The Pathless is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch this winter.
  • Maquette is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch this winter. 
  • Solar Ash is coming to Steam on December 6 and Xbox Game Pass this winter. 
  • What Remains of Edith Finch is now available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, and players can upgrade for free. 
  • 2014 PlayStation exclusive Hohokum is now available on PC.

