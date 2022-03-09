  1. Gaming

Exoprimal looks like a Dino Crisis spiritual successor

Tomas Franzese
By

The first reveal of the March 9 State of Play event was Exoprimal, a new sci-fi shooter from Capcom. Those with knowledge of obscure game series will recognize that this game serves as a spiritual successor of sorts to Dino Crisis, an old dinosaur-ridden survival horror series from Capcom. 

In the reveal trailer for Exoprimal, we see a squad of five soldiers in high-tech, Anthem-like armor fight hordes of dinosaurs rushing out of portals. They all team up to take on a giant T. Rex at the end of the trailer. 

A press release following its announcement revealed a lot more about the game. Exoprimal is set in the year 2040, when dinosaurs are appearing in portals around the world and destroying major cities. In response, a tech company called Aibius Corporation is deploying “Exofighters” to quell these incursions. There are a variety of Exosuit classes that fill traditional RPG roles like the tank or healer. 

Exoprimal’s flagship game mode is Dino Survival, where two teams of five fight to complete objectives before the other. Of course, various dinosaurs will try their best to impede each team’s progress. Capcom describes Exoprimal as “purely focused around multiplayer,” but is still promising to interweave an engaging narrative throughout the experience.

The Roadblock class holds off a wave of dinosaurs in Exoprimal.

Despite its similarities to Dino Crisis, Capcom did not mention that series in this announcement. It’s possible Dino Crisis was too obscure for Capcom to connect this new game to that franchise. Alternatively, Exoprimal might just be different enough with its cooperative sci-fi shooter gameplay that Capcom was more comfortable leaving it in spiritual successor territory. 

Despite appearing in a PlayStation presentation, it isn’t exclusive to those consoles. Exoprimal will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Why the M1 Ultra version of the Mac Studio is so heavy

Apple Mac Studio showing the ports on back and grill.

Classic Ninja Turtles beat ’em ups are coming to consoles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle arcade game's character select screen showing off the four turtles.

Alienware 34 QD-OLED is already sold out, because of course it is

The bottom bezel and stand of the Alienware 34.

Warner Bros. pushes back Black Adam, Flash, and Aquaman 2

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam.

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for March 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best smartphone deals for March 2022

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D details leak, and there’s some bad news

AMD CEO presenting new CPU.

Best iRobot Roomba deals for March 2022

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best smartwatch deals for March 2022

Best Apple Watch deals for March 2022

best apple watch deals

Documentary ‘Conviction’ brings powerful new perspective on true crime to Amazon

Conviction documentary logo for new Amazon doc by Jia Wertz.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for March 2022

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring: How to use them and where to find them

A player stands with the lone wolves Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.