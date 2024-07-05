 Skip to main content
Exoprimal ends its seasonal content, but it’s not going extinct just yet

By
Deadeye, a person in an orange exosuit, fights dinosaurs in Exoprimal on a street.
Capcom

With the latest update, Exoprimal, Capcom’s dinosaur-fighting action game that isn’t Dino Crisis, will no longer release seasonal content, Capcom announced Friday. This news comes just one year after launch.

However, Exoprimal isn’t done just yet. Not only will the game remain online for now, but older seasons will be put up for sale for the rest of the year. Season 1 will come back after Season 4 ends on July 11, Season 2 will go up in August, and so on until December. Players can also continue to check out weekly campaigns and missions, including double EXP events multiple times a week and Savage Gauntlets. Finally, all game modes will be available, including the story. And if you’re having issues finishing the campaign alone, the developers promise some AI bots will come and help. You can check out the full schedule here.

The Survival Passes offer rewards, while their premium tiers will offer additional items. You can also buy a bundle with all four seasons at a discount, although it’s unclear what the full price will be.

While Exoprimal did decently for Capcom after launch in July 2023 largely thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass, it failed to pick up players on Steam.

If you’ve ever thought about picking up this team-based action game where you — and I can’t stress this enough — fight dinosaurs in increasingly ridiculous ways, now is the best time. You’ll still have the chance for all the rewards, and best of all, the game is on sale for $20 on Steam until July 11 during the Steam Summer Sale. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass, and the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store at full price.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
