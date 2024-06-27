Steam Summer Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and us gamers are all getting ready to close the blinds and get some quality gaming time in. Season after season, Valve always makes sure we never have too much spare cash on hand by hosting its legendary sales events. The Steam Summer Sale is one of the major sales events of the year, with hundreds of games getting massive discounts.
We know your Steam backlog is as packed as ours is with quality games already, but who could resist picking up a shiny new one you missed out on while it’s so cheap? If you’ve got the time and the cash, make sure you take advantage of this sale.
When is the Steam Summer Sale 2024?
The Steam Summer Sale has already begun and will close its doors on July 13 at 10 a.m PT.
Best deals for the Steam Summer Sale 2024
Deals constantly come and go during Steam sales, so we’ll update our list of the can’t-miss deals as they change. For now, make sure you snag these while they’re hot!
- Steam Deck 512GB – $382, was $450
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 – $3, was $60
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $31, was $70
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – $42, was $60
- Tekken 8 – $40, was $70
- Elden Ring – $42, was $60
- Hogwarts Legacy – $24, was $60
- Horizon Forbidden Weast Complete Edition – $48, was $60
- Dead Island 2 – $30, was $60
- Far Cry 6 – $12, was $60
- Hitman World of Assassination – $28, was $70
- Resident Evil Village – $16, was $40
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $12, was $60
Best deals under $20
- GTA 5 – $15, was $40
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $10, was $40
- Astroneer – $12, was $30
- Cobalt Core – $15, was $20
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – $17, was $70
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – $14, was $22
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $10, was $60
- Need for Speed Unbound – $10, was $70
- Forza Horizon 4 – $12, was $60
- Balatro – $13, was $15
Best deals under $10
- Frostpunk – $3, was $30
- Battlefield 2042 – $6, was $60
- Celeste – $2, was $20
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $4, was $40
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor – $7, was $10
- Stardew Valley – $9, was $15
- Left 4 Dead 2 – $1, was $10
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $4, was $40
- Kingdom Come Deliverance – $6, was $30
Editors' Recommendations
- Best Alienware deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
- Best gaming chair deals: Save on Corsair, Razer, and more
- Best gaming PC deals: Lenovo Legion, ASUS ROG, Acer Predator
- The Steam Deck is the cheapest its ever been in new sale
- Best Xbox Game Pass deals: Upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for cheap