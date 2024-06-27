Steam Summer Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and us gamers are all getting ready to close the blinds and get some quality gaming time in. Season after season, Valve always makes sure we never have too much spare cash on hand by hosting its legendary sales events. The Steam Summer Sale is one of the major sales events of the year, with hundreds of games getting massive discounts.

We know your Steam backlog is as packed as ours is with quality games already, but who could resist picking up a shiny new one you missed out on while it’s so cheap? If you’ve got the time and the cash, make sure you take advantage of this sale.

Recommended Videos

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2024?

The Steam Summer Sale has already begun and will close its doors on July 13 at 10 a.m PT.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Best deals for the Steam Summer Sale 2024

Deals constantly come and go during Steam sales, so we’ll update our list of the can’t-miss deals as they change. For now, make sure you snag these while they’re hot!

Best deals under $20

Best deals under $10

Editors' Recommendations