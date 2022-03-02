3 Resident Evil games are getting free next-gen upgrades

Capcom announced that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are getting upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X later this year. Players who already own these games on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free.

Capcom hasn’t detailed the technical specifications for each of the ports yet, but it did tease some of the features that it is adding. Capcom will implement ray-tracing, higher frame rates, and 3D audio into all versions of the game. The PS5 versions of these games will also utilize the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Gameplay footage hasn’t been released yet, but Capcom shared a few screenshots showcasing the visual upgrade (click to enlarge).

Capcom also plans to bring these new visual features over the PC ports of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard via a patch in the future. The patch will be free to all who own the games. We do not know what these ports will be priced at for new players on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

All three of these games already looked incredible thanks to Capcom’s propriety RE Engine, which was used to develop them, but these upgrades should make them all look on par with 2021’s Resident Evil Village. In particular, Resident Evil 7‘s potential glow-up is the most exciting as that game was released in 2017.

All three of these Resident Evil games are currently available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.

