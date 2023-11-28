 Skip to main content
The leaks are correct: Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches in March

Tomas Franzese
By

During a Dragon’s Dogma 2 Showcase Tuesday afternoon, Capcom confirmed the worst-kept release date secret of recent weeks: Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on March 22, 2024. The livestream also revealed a lot more about the sequel, including the fact that it takes place in a parallel world to the original game.

A sphinx in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Capcom

We first noticed that this highly anticipated sequel to a cult classic RPG was launching in March 2024 earlier this month, when a PEGI game rating with the release date was spotted. While there was potential that this was just a clerical error as the listing was taken down, a release date around this time was again affirmed on Tuesday morning when that same date was listed on the game’s Steam page. Capcom finally confirmed the release date itself at the end of the trailer that started the showcase, as Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno had promised on X on Monday.

Although the shock factor was removed from what was probably supposed to be a pleasant surprise at the beginning of the showcase, this Dragon’s Dogma 2 presentation still featured a lot of neat reveals about the game. We got our deepest look at the game’s story yet in a new trailer and dedicated showcase segment, with Capcom confirming that it takes place in a parallel world to the original game.

We also saw a fight against a giant enemy named Talos that felt reminiscent of Shadow of the Colossus in some ways, learned how the game’s quest system works, and got even more insight into the pawn system. Some pawns have abilities that can help with certain quests, like one that knows the Elven language and can decipher it for the player. The new Trickster vocation and some monster designs were also revealed.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Showcase 2023

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 22, 2024, with preorders beginning today.

