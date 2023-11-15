 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

One of the best games of the year is finally coming to Xbox next month

Tomas Franzese
By

Larian Studios confirmed that the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will still be coming out this year by announcing its December release window.

Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

“Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release,” Larian Studios stated on X (formerly Twitter). There’s no specific release date yet, but Larian’s tweet reveals when we’ll learn more. “We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere of the exact release date,” the developer teased. Geoff Keighley’s video game award show takes place every December and is always full of announcements in addition to awards. The show is shaping up to be a big one for Baldur’s Gate 3, as it’s nominated in nine categories — including Game of the Year and Best RPG — and will have its December release date revealed there.

Recommended Videos

This critically acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons RPG launched for PC in August and for PlayStation 5 in September, but Xbox Series X and S versions of the game were conspicuously absent. Larian revealed it was struggling to get the game to run well in co-op on Xbox Series S specifically. Microsoft gave it permission to launch the game without co-op support on Xbox Series S, although Larian has stated that it has found ways to decrease the RAM and VRAM loads for the game on that digital-only Xbox console. Larian and Microsoft had previously said they aimed to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox before the end of the year; this is official confirmation that they’ve met that goal and will bring the game to Microsoft’s platforms sometime next month.

Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release.

We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date.

&mdash; Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 15, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC and PS5. It finally comes to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sometime this December. We’ll learn more at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Every blockbuster reveal from the Xbox leak: new consoles, Bethesda games, and more
Xbox's logo used during the Extended Games Showcase

Unredacted documents submitted and made publicly available to view as part of the ongoing Microsoft vs. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial just led to what may be the biggest leak in video game history.
A flood of files have revealed deep secrets about Xbox's upcoming plans for the bulk of the decade, giving us unprecedented insight into what's on the horizon for the gaming giant. That includes information on upcoming hardware refreshes, next-gen consoles, and unannounced Bethesda titles, as well as a further peek into Microsoft's acquisition ambitions. It's a lot to trudge through, so we've rounded up five key revelations that you'll want to know.
A new Xbox Series X model is coming next year
https://twitter.com/stephentotilo/status/1704121068519133313
The most shocking thing to leak as part of the trial is a new Xbox Series X model. Referred to as "Brooklin -- Xbox Series X Refresh" in the leaked documents, this is a diskless, cylindrical version of the Xbox Series X with 2TB of internal storage, a USB-C port, and smaller technical improvements to the system's Wi-Fi, PSU, standby mode, and more. An upgraded Xbox Series S code-named Ellewood may also be in the works and released before Brooklin.
If Microsoft still follows the plan laid out in this "Roadmap to 2030" document created in May 2022, it would release Brooklin in late October 2024 for $500. If Microsoft still plans to release Brooklin next year, it does contradict recent statements from Xbox chief Phil Spencer, who acted bearish on the idea of a mid-gen refresh in Gamescom interviews. It's possible Microsoft's plans have changed since these leaked documents were made, but if not, we now know what to expect in terms of Microsoft's console refreshes.
A new Xbox controller is in the works
https://twitter.com/charlieINTEL/status/1704088621475598345
Throughout that Brooklin leak, a new version of the Xbox Series X controller is also teased. The Xbox Series X controller is great, but lacks the unique features of controllers like the DualSense or Joy-Cons, so it makes sense Microsoft would want to change that. Referred to as "Sebile -- The New Xbox Controller," this controller can seamlessly pair and connect to the cloud.
It also will feature haptic feedback, an accelerometer gyro, quieter buttons, modular thumbsticks, a rechargeable and swappable battery, and the ability to wake just by being picked up. The same road map that lists Brooklin and Ellewood's release windows says the Sebile controller will launch sometime in late May 2024 for $70.
First details on Microsoft's next-gen console leak
https://twitter.com/AR12Gaming/status/1704102055206322389
It's hard to believe we're almost already three years into this console generation and that Microsoft is planning for its next major console release, but that is the case. Unfortunately for Microsoft, its current technical ambitions for the platform were included in this leak. A leaked document states that Microsoft's ultimate goal is to "develop a next-generation hybrid game platform capable of leveraging the combined power of the client and cloud to deliver deeper immersion and entirely new classes of game experiences." 
In practice, a list of technical improvements lays out that we can expect an ARM64 CPU that balances big and little cores, a GPU co-designed with AMD, and an NPU that balances "the desire for flexible, programmable ML silicon versus high-performance silicon for targeted workloads," as well as support for better ray tracing, global illumination, micropolygon rendering, and an ML-based Super Resolution. Microsoft also mentions a "thin OS" meant for cheaper consumer and handled devices, likely to play games via the cloud.
This next-gen console is currently slated for a 2028 launch.
Several upcoming Bethesda games leak

Enough about hardware -- several upcoming Bethesda games also leaked. A document from 2020 outlining Bethesda's game road map through fiscal year 2024 includes some games we don't know about. Alongside games we know of like MachineGames' Indiana Jones project, the list also includes several code-named projects, remasters of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, a GhostWire: Tokyo sequel, Doom Year Zero, and Dishonored 3.
Another document also confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI won't launch until at least 2026. Some of these games have missed the release windows listed in the documents, so it's very possible that these dates are no longer accurate and that some may not be released at all. Still, it lays out a clear picture of what was in development at Bethesda just a few years ago and provides insight into the lineup that enticed Microsoft to purchase Bethesda in the first place. 
Microsoft considered acquiring Nintendo and Warner Bros. Interactive
https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1704021807341203802
A leaked email from 2020 gives some insight into Spencer's acquisition ambitions at that point. Namely, it sounds like he'd love to acquire Nintendo as it would be a "career moment" for him.
"I totally agree that Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in gaming, and today gaming is a most likely path to consumer relevance," he wrote. "I've had numerous conversations with the LT of Nintendo about tighter collaboration and feel like if any U.S. company would have a chance with Nintendo, we are probably in the best position ... At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies."
Ultimately, Spencer didn't want to do a hostile takeover of Nintendo, so he settled for playing the "long game" when it came to acquiring it. This same email also reveals that Microsoft was interested in acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive around the same time as Bethesda, although the lack of any WB IP ownership was its undoing, Spencer is also as intrigued about acquiring Valve as it was Nintendo.
It's worth noting that this email is from over three years ago, and these acquisition ambitions might have been quelled following changing economic conditions and the rocky and expensive process of acquiring Activision Blizzard. 

Read more
Where to find Benryn and Mirileth’s dowry in Baldur’s Gate 3
A man trapped under a wooden beam in a burning house.

Fetch quests are quite played out in RPGs, but Baldur's Gate 3 manages to put a unique spin on the tired old formula in the "Rescue the Trapped Man" quest. Starting the quest is easy enough, but the goal of finding the lost dowry itself can feel as daunting as finding a needle in a haystack. There are several ways you can go about getting clues to help you find the missing valuables, however, not all of them will be obvious or available to your character depending on their class and abilities. To finally put this mystery to bed and recover the lost treasure for a troubled man -- or keep it for yourself -- here's where to find Mirileth's Dowry in Baldur's Gate 3.
How to find Benryn and Mirileth's dowry

This quest begins by finding the man named Benryn in Waukeen's Rest, which is notably ablaze when you arrive. He is inside the house closest to the fast travel point, and trapped under a large wooden log. Pass either an Intelligence or Strength check to lead him out of the fire and save his life. Even though you saved him, Benryn will have another favor to ask you, which is to locate his wife, Mirileth. The two had an argument about the dowry and he doesn't know where it is. Unfortunately, finding Mirileth won't help much as she has passed away, so you now have to find the dowry yourself.

Read more
The best RPGs for Xbox Series X
best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games

If there's one genre the Xbox series of consoles has struggled to really break into in the past, it's RPGs. Yes, each system had a standout title or two, like the original Xbox having Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the 360 having Lost Odyssey, but this particular family of consoles was always seen as secondary to RPG fans compared to Sony, or even Nintendo, machines. With the release of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has made a strong effort to fill that gap in their library and has already done a great job of publishing, or at least supporting via Game Pass, some of the best RPGs in recent memory.

What counts as an RPG today covers a wide range of games. They can be turn-based, real-time, action-focused, narrative-focused, first-person, and more. So many games incorporate RPG elements now that it can be a little tough to find one that doesn't anymore. However, for this list, we're picking only games that are RPGs at their core, or at least have it as the main component rather than a game that just throws in progression bars and nothing else. Still, that leaves a lot of ground to cover. If you're feeling the itch for a new RPG to play on your Xbox Series X, we've picked out the best from a range of titles that should fill the exact experience you're looking for.

Read more