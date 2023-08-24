 Skip to main content
Baldur’s Gate 3 drops Series S splitscreen support to release on Xbox in 2023

Tomas Franzese
By
Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Larian Studios promises to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X/S later this year after pushing the game back because of performance problems on Xbox Series S.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and will come out for PS5 on September 6, but an Xbox Series X/S version won’t be available for a little bit longer. In a July 2023 community update, developer Larian Studios explained that this is because it needed “to ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X/S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen. The Xbox Series X version was running fine, but the Xbox Series S version of the game was struggling a lot more. The Xbox versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t have a release window until now, when Larian Studios co-founder Swen Vincke took to X to confirm it’d come to Xbox platforms before the end of the year. That said, it will exclude one notable feature.

Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time,” Vincke wrote. “All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.”

Thankfully, it looks like Xbox players won’t have to wait too much longer to play this excellent game, but it will be one of the first games to notably drop a major feature between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions. This follows comments by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer where he said he doesn’t believe Microsoft will drop support for Xbox Series S in the foreseeable future. “I want to make sure games are available on both, that’s our job as a platform holder and we’re committed to that with our partners,” Spencer told Eurogamer. “And I think we’re gonna get there with Larian. So I’m not overly worried about that, but we’ve learned some stuff through it. Having an entry-level price point for console, sub-$300, is a good thing for the industry.”
 
Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC, launches for PS5 on September 6, and will finally come out for Xbox Series X/S before the end of 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Finish the Masterwork Weapon guide
A sword being forged in blue fire.

Just about everywhere you go in Baldur's Gate 3 will lead you to something interesting. Usually, that thing results in a side quest, quickly filling up your journal and threatening to send you off on dozens of hours' worth of adventures and tasks before getting back to the main quest. Some are more basic and can be done quickly, but the "Finish the Masterwork Weapon" quest is sure to grab your attention. After all, a Masterwork weapon has to be worth the effort, right? We'll leave the result up to you, but there's no denying that this quest will take a lot of work to beat. This is one of the more ambiguous quests in the game, especially in terms of where to find specific materials, so let us give you the blueprints on how to complete this quest in Baldur's Gate 3.
Starting the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest

If you didn't naturally come across this quest in Baldur's Gate 3, you will need to travel to the Blighted Village and go to the building north of the fast travel point and east of the windmill. It will be marked as Shabby Wooden Doors. Inside, look for the item called "Highcliff's Journal" next to the fireplace and give it a read. This will kick off the "Finish the Masterwork Weapon" quest.
Where to find Highcliff's blueprints

All Infernal Iron locations in Baldur’s Gate 3
A player conversation in Baldur's Gate 3.

The cast of characters you meet and interact with in Baldur’s Gate 3 are some of the highlights of the entire experience. Odds are most, if not all, will intrigue you in some way, encouraging you to learn more about them and to help them with their personal goals. Like plenty of RPGs, your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 all have unique companion quests that are unique to them that unlock at different stages of your adventure and relationship with them. Each one asks something different of you, with Karalach being one of the most unique and difficult. Karlach is in desperate need of a very rare resource and asks you to collect something called Infernal Iron. If you're at a loss for where to find it, here are the places to look.
Where to find Infernal Iron

There are three known pieces of Infernal Iron in the early game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Hades have made me an early access believer
Astrion holds his chin in Baldur's Gate 3.

Until recently, early access games -- which allow players to buy, play and provide feedback on games during development -- still had a bad rap in my mind. Half-baked games that took advantage of the process (like DayZ, Godus, and The Stomping Land) are what still came to mind whenever I'd see an early access label on Steam or the Epic Games Store. I'd refused to even play many early access games because I was worried they’d go unfinished or not live up to expectations.

I'm finally coming around though, and that's thanks to two recent success stories. Hades, one of my favorite games of the past decade, and Baldur’s Gate 3, the Dungeons & Dragon RPG currently taking the gaming industry by storm, both started as early access games. Each came out of early access as such fully formed, enriching experiences that it’s begun to reshape my perspective on how powerful a tool early access can be.
The benefits of early access
I remember actively not being that interested in Hades back when it was announced in December 2018, and that was because it was an early-access title. The joke was on me; I felt like quite the fool when I finally got around to playing it at launch in 2020, and it became one of my favorite games of all time. I was in a similar boat with Baldur’s Gate 3, which I originally got access to on Google Stadia but didn’t play that much until its August 3 launch. Fool me twice and all that.

