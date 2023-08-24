Larian Studios promises to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X/S later this year after pushing the game back because of performance problems on Xbox Series S.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and will come out for PS5 on September 6, but an Xbox Series X/S version won’t be available for a little bit longer. In a July 2023 community update, developer Larian Studios explained that this is because it needed “to ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X/S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen. The Xbox Series X version was running fine, but the Xbox Series S version of the game was struggling a lot more. The Xbox versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t have a release window until now, when Larian Studios co-founder Swen Vincke took to X to confirm it’d come to Xbox platforms before the end of the year. That said, it will exclude one notable feature.

“Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time,” Vincke wrote. “All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.”

Thankfully, it looks like Xbox players won’t have to wait too much longer to play this excellent game, but it will be one of the first games to notably drop a major feature between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions. This follows comments by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer where he said he doesn’t believe Microsoft will drop support for Xbox Series S in the foreseeable future. “I want to make sure games are available on both, that’s our job as a platform holder and we’re committed to that with our partners,” Spencer told Eurogamer . “And I think we’re gonna get there with Larian. So I’m not overly worried about that, but we’ve learned some stuff through it. Having an entry-level price point for console, sub-$300, is a good thing for the industry.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC, launches for PS5 on September 6, and will finally come out for Xbox Series X/S before the end of 2023.

