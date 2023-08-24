Larian Studios promises to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X/S later this year after pushing the game back because of performance problems on Xbox Series S.
Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and will come out for PS5 on September 6, but an Xbox Series X/S version won’t be available for a little bit longer. In a July 2023 community update, developer Larian Studios explained that this is because it needed “to ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X/S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen. The Xbox Series X version was running fine, but the Xbox Series S version of the game was struggling a lot more. The Xbox versions of Baldur’s Gate 3 didn’t have a release window until now, when Larian Studios co-founder Swen Vincke took to X to confirm it’d come to Xbox platforms before the end of the year. That said, it will exclude one notable feature.
“Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time,” Vincke wrote. “All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.”
