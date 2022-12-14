Hades 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Just like Zagreous’ never-ending quest to escape the Underworld, it seems we too are destined to continue fighting through brand new levels of demons and monsters in the sequel to the amazing roguelike Hades. We’re not complaining, as that game was one of the best games released in 2020, and no one expected a sequel at all, let alone one announced so soon. Hades 2 will be the first sequel studio Supergiant Games have ever made, and it makes sense given how successful and popular the first was. Roguelikes in general don’t typically get sequels, so there’s a lot of mystery surrounding how Hades 2 will be different from the first. No need to dive into the depths of the Underworld yourself looking for answers, as we’ve pulled all the information we could from the jaws of Cerberus.

Release date

Hades 2 has no release date quite yet. However, the team has apparently been working on it since early 2021, and, just like the first, will come out first in early access. Supergiant has stated that details about this early access period would be revealed in 2023, however, that does not guarantee it will actually begin in 2023. The first Hades was in early access for almost two years, but we know that a slightly bigger team is working on Hades 2 from the start so this game may hit 1.0 a bit faster.

Platforms

Hades 2 is currently planned to be released on PC and consoles, though it was not specified which consoles. We can assume PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are planned, with last-gen systems and the Switch being up in the air at the moment.

The early access period for the game will be exclusive to PC platforms.

Trailers

Hades II - Reveal Trailer

The very stylish and well-animated trailer introduces us to the new protagonist of Hades 2, Melinoe, the Princess of the Underworld and immortal witch. Being the brother of the original protagonist Zagreus, she is also based on an existing mythological figure. It will be a direct sequel to the events of Hades but have a completely independent story. Knowledge of the first game, or Greek mythology in general, will lead to some satisfying connections.

Melinoe is on a quest to free her father Zeus from the Titan of Time, Chronos. Chronos, along with Hades and other Godly figures, have escaped the Underworld to begin a war on the Gods of Olympus which Melinoe seeks to prevent.

Gameplay

The trailer shows off a bit of gameplay that looks quite similar to the first game. The perspective and basic flow of clearing rooms, choosing between boons given by different gods and unleashing special attacks all look to return. It also goes without saying that you will be repeating many, many runs with randomly generated rooms and enemies. It appears that Hades 2 will feature a greater mix of spells, as Melinoe is a witch, as well as melee options.

There were also glimpses at some hub world interactions, which was a major part of Hades as well, where you will once again be able to speak with and learn more about the various characters in the game.

No other returning features, such as decorations, building relationships, modifying difficulty, or other challenges were shown, but do seem likely to return in some form or another.

Multiplayer

Supergiant directly states that “Like its predecessor, Hades 2 is a single-player game. We have no plans for multiplayer, as we are creating the gameplay and narrative of Hades 2 with a solo experience in mind.”

Preorder

Hades 2 has no preorders up, nor information on how early access will be handled. Once details are out, we will update this post.

