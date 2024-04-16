How to sign up for the Hades 2 playtest

We first saw Hades 2 last year when it was announced, but it has yet to receive a release date. We know it will first be coming to early access, just like the first game, but the only timeframe we have is the second quarter of 2024. It appears that Supergiant might be closing in on that date, however, as you can now sign up for the first playtest and experience the game even before it comes to early access. This technical test is a said to be a major step toward early access to resolve any technical problems before a wider audience can play. Here's how you can sign up to be part of a small team selected to play the game before anyone else.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Steam account

How to sign up for the Hades 2 technical test

According to the developers, the test will include the first major area of the game, and other early-game characters, systems, and content. We don't know when it will take place or how many people will be chosen, so better to sign up sooner rather than later. Even if you're not chosen right away, more players will be allowed in over time. It is estimated to run for somewhere between one week and one month.

Step 1: Go to the Hades 2 Steam page.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Hades 2 Playtest section and, while signed in to Steam, click on Request Access.

Step 3: That's all you need to do. If you're chosen, you will get an email to the account associated with your Steam account that provides instructions on how to download and play the playtest when it becomes available.

